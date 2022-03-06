Allianz NHL Division 3: Tyrone and Fermanagh the big winners

Here’s how event unholded in the NHL Division 3A & B divisions.

NHL DIVISION 3A

Tyrone remain level with Roscommon at the top of Division 3A after a commanding 3-14 to 1-11 win over Monaghan in Inniskeen.

Tyrone never trailed as they maintained their unbeaten run, helped by goals from Tiernan Murphy, Ciarán Lagan and Damian Casey.

Murphy’s goal at the end of the opening quarter helped Tyrone lead by 1-4 to 0-2, although Monaghan responded with some points by Declan Hughes and goalkeeper Hugh Byrne to trail by 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time.

Lagan added a second goal for Tyrone and even after Fergal Rafter got one back for Monaghan, the visitors responded almost immediately via a penalty by Casey.

Meanwhile,

Mickey Joe Egan’s late show stifled Armagh at the Athletic grounds, helping Roscommon to a 2-17 to 1-19 win when the sub contributed 1-1 to salvage victory from the jaws of defeat.

The home side did enough to earn a draw, but despite Fionntán Donnelly’s scoring exploits – the Armagh corner-forward hitting 0-15 from placed balls – 15 wides proved to be costly. Cathal Dolan contributed 0-11 to Roscommon’s cause as the sides were deadlocked ay 0-10 apiece at the break.

Brendan Mulry’s superb 53rd minute goal looked to have handed the visitors the initiative but when Dean Gaffney goaled for Armagh to give his side a 1-16 to 1-13 advantage with seven minutes left, an upset looked to be on.

But Roscommon managed to hold their nerve.

Elsewhere, Warwickshire overcame Louth by 3-13 to 1-19 in a bottom of the table clash at Páirc na hÉireann.

A late goal from John Collins with the last puck ensured it would come down to the final day to decide both winless sides’ destiny.

Warwickshire looked to have done enough when they led 2-9 to 0-5 at half-time. Collins punished a sleeping visiting defence with a quick free and Kelvin McGee also found the net.

Louth closed the gap thanks to Seán Kerrisk and when Paul Mathews completed the comeback with an excellent goal momentum was all red.

Jamie McDonnell fired over a free, Conor Quigley and Seánie Crosbie then pointed and just when it looked like the home side were dead and buried, Collins intervened.

NHL DIVISION 3B

Fermanagh maintained their perfect record in Division 3B thanks to a 2-22 to 0-9 victory over Lancashire in Darver.

Lancashire battled gallantly early on and a magnificent effort from distance by John Baily left it at 0-3 to 0-2 inside 12 minutes.

But with that endless supply of ball into space, Fermanagh outscored their opponents by 0-9 to 0-1 to hold a commanding 0-12 to 0-3 lead at the interval. Lancashire did not throw in the towel, and a spirited performance saw them hit the opening three scores of the second half which included fine efforts from Kevin Fennelly and Mick Morgan.

However, Fermanagh pretty much put the game to bed with two quick goals through Conor McShea and sub Eoin Cleary to set their side on their way to victory, and with top scorer Daniel Teague (0-6, 2f), Luca McCusker and Seán Corrigan continuing to sparkle, they pushed on for victory.

Meanwhile, a pointed free from Paddy Lynam in the 65th minute proved to be the difference as Longford moved up to second in the table with a narrow 1-15 to 1-14 win over Leitrim at Pearse Park.

The sides were level six times after Leitrim had been ahead by four in the 21st minute with Gavin O’Hagan and Joe Murray on form. A goal from Cathal Mullane in the first minute of stoppage time gave them a two-point lead at the break (1-8 to 0-9).

The sides continued to wrestle for control before Longford edged ahead again through Lynam’s effort and they were able to hold on for the win.