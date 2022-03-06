Allianz NHL Division 2B: Sligo, Derry and London reign victorious

Here’s how the action in Allianz NHL Division 2B unfolded.

Sligo 4-13 Mayo 0-19

Sligo added to Mayo’s relegation worries with an empathic victory at James Stephen Park, Ballina.

It was the second week in a row the Green and Red shipped four goals .

Mayo led by five points after 15 minutes, but Sligo struck towards the end of the half with quick-fire goals from substitute Tony O’Kelly-Lynch and Owen Comerford following Mayo mistakes. After the break, Keith Higgins moved to midfield and led Mayo’s rally after they found themselves six points down.

The home side got back to within three of the visitors (2-11 to 0-14) and they could have pulled level but for a brilliant save from Sligo goalkeeper Jimmy Gordon who denied Sean Kenny.

Tony O’Kelly-Lynch then scored his second and Sligo’s third goal before Gerard O’Kelly- Lynch punished another error from Mayo who have now lost three in a row.

Derry 0-23 Donegal 0-15

In the battle of the table-toppers in Division 2B in Letterkenny, it was Derry who maintained their 100 per cent record at the expense of Donegal’s.

The visitors popped over nine of the last 11 points from the 48th minute on to make it four from four this year, with Slaughtneil’s Cormac O’Doherty scoring 10 frees on the day.

With a first half wind, Mickey McCann’s Donegal managed to manufacture a 0-10 to 0-7 half-time lead with captain Ronan McDermott, Declan Coulter, Davin Flynn and Brian MacIntyre leading the charge.

Donegal managed to keep their noses in front in the opening exchanges of the second period, with a 0-12 to 0-10 lead.

Derry’s purple patch came soon enough, with Darragh McGilligan, John Mullan, Brian Óg McGilligan, Declan Foley and Gerard Bradley all supplementing O’Doherty’s steady supply.

London 3-16 Wicklow 1-9

London got back to winning ways with Fiachra O’Keefe, Matthew Freaney and Cian Lordan all hitting the net in a dominant win over Wicklow at McGovern Park.

The Exiles bounced back from their defeat to Sligo by racing into an early six-point lead.

The Garden County got a goal against the run of play when Mark Murphy broke through the London defence, before the hosts quickly retaliated through O’Keefe’s goal.

Seánie Germaine, Eoin McCormack and Shane Browne helped keep the scoreboard ticking for Wicklow, but a goal was needed to get back on track as they trailed by nine points, 1-13 to 1-4, at the break.

Germaine would score all of Wicklow’s points in the second half as he singlehandedly led Wicklow’s comeback attempts.

However, it was in vain as Lordan netted after being played in by Mark Lawless before Flannery’s goal wrapped it up.



