Allianz NHL Division 2A: Kildare and Carlow draw, as Kerry and Down win

How Sunday’s Allianz NHL Division 2A action went.

Kildare 2-14 Carlow 0-20

Chris Nolan snatched a draw for Carlow with a point from a 75th-minute sideline ball to make sure Tom Mullally’s team took something from a game where both teams will feel they could have won.

The visiting Carlow side dominated the first half, with their powerful half-forward line on top. Carlow were very economical in the opening 35 minutes and from just 13 shots led 0-12 to 0-7 at half-time. Kildare were wasteful and with Jack Sheridan off form from frees they hit double figures for first-half wides.

Kildare sprung to life in the 55th minute with a Brian Byrne goal, and Carlow were hit with a double whammy when Jack Kavanagh was shown a second yellow for a foul in the build-up.

Keegan scored Kildare’s second goal in the 63rd minute and then Paul Dolan put them two points up but Carlow snatched a draw with scores from Jon Nolan and Chris Nolan’s wonder strike.

Kerry 2-31 Meath 0-14

Kerry were never really troubled in Austin Stack Park, registering a 23-point victory to put them into pole position for at least a place in the semi-finals.

Kerry were in control right from the outset with the two Shanes – Nolan and Conway – getting the home side up and running with a quick-fire 1-1 inside the opening two minutes, Conway with the point and Nolan the goal.

Michael Leane planted the sliotar low to the corner of the net for the second goal which saw the home side lead 2-16 to 0-6 at the break and there was no way back into the game for the Royals.

There was a lull midway through the second half from the Kingdom as Stephen Molumphy and Co ran the bench from early in the half, withdrawing Shane Conway just 10 minutes into the half.

After this resounding victory featuring 12 different scorers, Kerry look almost certain to make the league play-offs.

Down 1-18 Westmeath 1-16

Down pulled off a shock, but deserved, win in lovely spring weather in Mullingar.

When Eoghan Sands found the net from close range in the second minute, they led by 1-0 to 0-1. Daithí Sands was fouled in the 12th minute inside the square, but the ensuing penalty from Paul Sheehan went wide.

Westmeath were wasteful and they shot 10 wides to their opponents’ three in the first half. With just seconds left in the half, Westmeath were awarded a penalty, but Jack Gillen was denied by a great save from Stephen Keith. Gillen pointed the resultant ‘65’ to put the home team ahead by 0-12 to 1-8 at the interval.

A brace of points from Sheehan nudged Down in front early in the second half, but Westmeath responded with a close-range goal from McNicholas on 42 minutes.

Gillen’s 55th-minute free put the Lake County three clear, but Down finished stronger with five straight points.



