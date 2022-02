Hurling Premium

Dermot Crowe Opinion With long-range point scoring now commonplace in hurling, is there a case for raising the green flag value to four?

Shortly before last year’s hurling championship, Nicky English floated the idea of altering an old GAA rule, dating back a century and a quarter. Since 1896 a goal has been valued at three points, a fixed and stable currency. English is learned on hurling matters but not reactionary. He was putting it out there, a tease.