| 7.7°C Dublin

live Allianz Hurling League: Limerick travel to Clare seeking first win while Waterford host Tipp

Cathal Malone of Clare is tackled by Colin Coughlan of Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
William O'Donoghue and Gearóid Hegarty arrive for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Clare and Limerick at Cusack Park Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cathal Malone of Clare is tackled by Colin Coughlan of Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Cathal Malone of Clare is tackled by Colin Coughlan of Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

William O'Donoghue and Gearóid Hegarty arrive for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Clare and Limerick at Cusack Park Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

William O'Donoghue and Gearóid Hegarty arrive for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Clare and Limerick at Cusack Park Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

/

Cathal Malone of Clare is tackled by Colin Coughlan of Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dylan O'Connell

Throw-In for both games is 1.45pm

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy