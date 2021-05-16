Allianz Hurling League Division 2 round-up: Royal duo O'Hanrahan and Regan find their range

Meath bounced back from their opening round defeat when proving too strong for Wicklow in yesterday’s HL Division 2A clash at Aughrim.

The Royal County had nine points to spare, 0-20 to 0-11, with the dead ball accuracy of both Pádraig O’Hanrahan and Jack Regan propelling them to victory.

With both counties having lost their respective first round games, a win here was crucial to their chances of staving off relegation.

Wicklow enjoyed a bright start and led on four occasions during the opening quarter, but Meath hit back each time to level it, 0-5 each, by the first water break.

Meath began to stamp their authority on the resumption with full-forward Mark O’Sullivan and midfielder Pádraig O’Hanrahan drilling over four points, three from frees.

The clouds opened as it lashed rain and it was Meath who managed the better as Wicklow failed to score in the second quarter — as the visitors moved 0-10 to 0-5 clear by half-time.

Wicklow were never able to narrow the gap in the second half and were reduced to 14 men near the finish when full-back Michael Mangan was sin binned and a penalty awarded.

Conor McNally saved the resultant penalty but Meath had done enough at that stage to record victory.

In HL Division 2B, Kildare kickstarted their campaign with a clinical 27-point victory (4-29 to 0-14) over Donegal at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.

David Herity’s men had received a bye for the opening round, but displayed no signs of rustiness as they raced six points clear courtesy of scores by Paul Divilly (two), the returning Declan Flaherty, Kevin Aherne and Brian Byrne (two).

Declan Coulter did his utmost to keep Donegal in contention, but a stoppage-time penalty from James Burke helped Kildare to establish a 1-12 to 0-5 interval cushion.

Burke subsequently added his second goal on the resumption, before Johnny Byrne and Conor Dowling added further goals to ease the hosts past their overwhelmed Ulster counterparts.

Mayo hurlers made it two wins from two starts in HL Division 2B with a 1-20 to 1-9 victory against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park.

The visitors led by 0-11 to 0-5 at the break, but a Jack Lohan goal hinted at a Roscommon revival.

However, a Cathal Freeman point from a penalty was soon followed by a goal from Keith Higgins, who tallied 1-4 overall, to keep Mayo’s promotion bid on track.