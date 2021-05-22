Allianz HL Division 3: Longford and Tyrone play out entertaining draw as Sligo beat Armagh

A free from Damien Casey earned Tyrone a draw against Longford in an entertaining encounter in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday afternoon.

Twice Longford were ahead by five in the game but the Ulster side came back at them. A goal from Cathal Mullane in the 70th minute gave Longford a three point lead but Lorcan Devlin and two Casey frees earned Tyrone a draw.

CJ McCourty scored two goals for Tyrone in the opening half while Cathal Mullane scored his first in the 11th minute. There was nothing between the sides until Longford hit a purple patch midway through the half with Joe O’Brien hitting two points (one free and a ‘65) and Luke Kelly and Mullane with a point apiece.

The Ulster side turned a five point deficit into a one point lead going in at the break with McGrouty getting his second goal and points from Tiarnan Morgan and Damien Casey (free). The scoreline was 2-11 to 1-13.

Longford built up another five point advantage in the early stages of the second half with David Buckley and O’Brien their main men. Once again Tyrone came back and a point from McGourty in the 66th minute edged them ahead but there was time for more drama as Longford got a second goal and Casey made sure Tyrone got a share of the spoils.

In Sligo, centre-forward Joe McHugh scored an impressive 1-3 from play as the home side enjoyed a nine-point win over Armagh at Markievicz Park.

Gerard O-Kelly-Lynch scored the Yeats men's second goal from a penalty, and hit 1-11 (10f) in total in a 2-24 to 1-18 win.

Mark McClatchey hit the Armagh goal in the first half but they trailed by a point, 1-10 to 1-9, at the break.