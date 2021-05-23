Allianz HL Division 2A round-up: Kerry lord it over Meath, as Offaly and Down romp to victory

Kerry were on a redemption mission against Meath in Austin Stack Park and they pulverized the Royals early on thanks to some inspirational play from Shane Conway, prevailing on a 1-24 to 0-24 scoreline.

Kerry had the ball in the Meath net inside the opening minute when Conway fed the onrushing Shane Nolan who blasted the ball homeward. Kerry were scoring at will as points followed from Michael O’Leary, Daniel Collins, Mikey Boyle and Conway seeing them jump 1-6 to 0-2 clear by the 12th minute.

Kerry looked in complete control leading 1-10 to 0-2 soon after the water break but Meath then hit a good spell as they took over completely, firing over seven points without reply to close the gap as Kerry managed to lead at half-time 1-11 to 0-11.

Jack Regan closed the gap to just two points on resumption but Kerry regained their grip on the game during a hard-fought second half.

Meanwhile, Offaly took second-half control of this round 3 tie at Netwatch Cullen Park, outscoring Carlow by 1-14 to 0-7 as Michael Fennelly’s men reeled off their third successive league victory - finished on a scoreline of 2-25 to 1-17 .

The first half was competitive with Carlow putting it up to the Faithful County and, after the visitors led 0-5 to 0-4 at the first water break, a John Michael Nolan goal on 19 minutes put Carlow 1-4 to 0-5 ahead.

Offaly responded and a fine individual goal from Oisín Kelly just before the half hour put his side 1-8 to 1-6 ahead. By half-time, Offaly led by 1-11 to 1-10.

The visitors got off to a great start to the second half when Eoghan Cahill found the Carlow net within a minute of the restart. From there Fennelly’s men took control, with Cahill punishing Carlow fouls from frees.

But it was the play of centre-forward Kelly which marked him out as man of the match. The Belmont clubman hit 1-4 from play and was his side’s playmaker in attack throughout. Between Cahill and Kelly, they contributed 2-16 of Offaly’s total.

Carlow were over-reliant on the free-taking of Marty Kavanagh, the St Mullins left-hander hitting 0-13 in all.

Offaly led 2-17 to 1-13 at the second water break as Carlow lost their edge. Carlow ended with 14 men as second-half substitute Jack McCullagh saw red for a second yellow card late on.

In Aughrim, Down romped to massive 21-point victory - 3-26 to 0-14 - over hapless Wicklow.

There was little or nothing between the sides in the first half, Down leading by three at the break, but the game was done and dusted in the space of a minute early in the second half as Down’s Eoghan Sands rattled the net with two rapid-fire goals.

In the first half Down’s Paul Sheehan was the difference as the northerners led by 0-12 to 0-9 at half-time.

Wicklow full-forward Andy O’Brien was almost but not quite his equal as he chalked up six scores, four frees and two ’65s, while a strong contender for score of the half was Danny Staunton’s sideline cut in the ninth minute. In the 13th minute, Down were denied a goal by Wicklow goalkeeper Conor McNally with a brave save.

Wicklow’s O’Brien had the opening point of the second half but then the floodgates opened as Sands led Down’s scoring spree on their way to a comprehensive victory.