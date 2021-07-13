Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has said 'cards have been marked' in relation to hurling's new sin bin/penalty for cynical play, which was engulfed in controversy last week.

Clare's Aidan McCarthy hauled down Tipperary's Jake Morris in the second Munster semi-final in a position on the field that many observers did not consider had enough potential for a goal threat.

Kiely, speaking ahead of Sunday's Munster hurling final with Tipperary as his team bids for the county's first three-in-a-row since the 1930s, said his players know "to be careful not to invite it upon ourselves."

At the outset of the season he had cautioned about "too many moving parts" in relation to the criteria that has to be met for a penalty and sin bin to be called.

"I saw it and I would concur with many opinions that it was very close to the sideline and there were other defenders between there and the goal and you would not have expected it to be a penalty and sin bin situation. But I think all of our cards have been marked now," Kiely outlined.

"We need to be careful and not invite it upon ourselves."'

"We would have flagged this at the start of the year that we were of the opinion that there were too many moving parts and too many subjective appraisals to be taken by the referee in a moment and it has been borne out to be the case that yes, there are too many moving parts.

"I am sure it will be looked at come the end of the season but from our perspective the rule is there and referees are going to have to administer the rules and we are going to have to make sure we don't put ourselves in that situation."

Kiely felt the reigning All-Ireland champions left themselves short in their Munster semi-final with Cork.

"I think we showed great resilience because Cork put up a fantastic performance on the night and in many respects they put us under a lot of pressure. We definitely identified a number of areas that were not up to scratch on the night in terms of our own use of the ball and our own puckout and our own shooting in particular. We came home with a very grounded feeling of ‘there is a lot of work to do here’."

The two-time All-Ireland-winning manager feels every Munster final has to be cherished, no matter how successful a team is.

"They are all of huge importance to a player and they are seminal moments in any player's career and days you will never forget."

Kiely confirmed that Mike Casey, who has recovered from a cruciate ligament injury, has had a knee injury setback not related to his original problem

"Just very unlucky, just goes to show that you can do all that you can but ultimately the body is only so tough and will give way in certain circumstances. It's a setback and was very upsetting at the time and we were very much afraid it was an ACL again but thankfully it turned out to be something far less serious."