All-Ireland-winning manager Donal O'Grady joins Cork management team ahead of 2021 hurling season

Donal O'Grady will work as a coach and analyst with Cork in 2021. Picture credit: Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE

Cork's 2004 All-Ireland-winning manager Donal O'Grady has been added to Kieran Kingston's management team for 2021.

O'Grady will work as a coach and analyst for the Rebels as they bid to pick up the pieces after a disappointing season.

O'Grady stepped down as manager after that All-Ireland title win but was back in management in 2011 when he took over a troubled Limerick team emerging from a divisive season under Justin McCarthy.

He stepped down after just one year but was back in management in 2014 when he took over as joint-manager of Limerick with TJ Ryan, leaving midway through the season because of an issue with the county board.

O'Grady has since worked extensively in media and will join a backroom team that already has Ger Cunningham, who he previously worked with in 2003 and 2004, and Diarmuid O'Sullivan as selectors and Christy O'Connor as coach. Cathal Sheridan will also link up with Kingston's backroom team as sport and performance coach.

Meanwhile, Maurice Sheridan has been named the new Mayo U-20 football manager.

Sheridan, who has been with NUIG in the past, was joint-manager of Salthill-Knocknacarra last year, and takes over from Mike Solan, who has been in charge since 2016 and guided them to two All-Ireland finals.

Sheridan played for Mayo in the 1996 and '97 All-Ireland final defeats and will have former colleague Peadar Gardiner with him in his backroom team while Alan Molloy, Kieran Murphy and Kieran Kilkenny will also be involved.

Online Editors