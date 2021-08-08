All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Cork battle Kilkenny for right to join Limerick in Liam MacCarthy Cup final

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.30pm as Cork seek to take down Brian Cody's Cats at Croke Park.
Having lost a pair of them, take it from me that All-Ireland semi-finals are for winning. And that’s something no-one does better than Kilkenny. They’ve lost just five of their last 26 semi-final appearances.
The green terror. Limerick, looking more uncompromising and frightening with each passing day, banished all idle talk and speculation that they might be slipping. Having won their third Munster title in succession they have now reached a second consecutive All-Ireland final.