All-Ireland SHC qualifiers draw: Waterford to face Galway in repeat of 2017 final

Cathal Malone of Clare in action against Lee Chin, left, and Cathal Dunbar of Wexford on Saturday

Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford in action against Fiachra C Fennell and Sean Downey of Laois during the All-Ireland SHC qualifier at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Waterford will face Galway in the second round of the hurling qualifiers in what is a repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland final.

Galway won that day by three points but both sides will feel like they have work to do if they are to extend their season past this weekend. Waterford scraped past a gutsy Laois on Saturday while Galway disappointed against Dublin last time out.

The other qualifier sees Clare face Cork, a repeat of the 2013 final which needed a replay before the Banner came out on top.

The CCCC will confirm details for the games later today.