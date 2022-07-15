All-Ireland SHC final team news: Treaty and Cats unchanged as Cian Lynch misses out and GAA confirm Hawk-Eye return

Cian Lynch has lost his race against time to be fit for Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final with the reigning Hurler of the Year not making Limerick's match-day squad as they chase a famous three-in-a-row in Croke Park against Kilkenny (throw-in at 3.30).

Lynch missed most of the summer having torn his hamstring against Waterford in April, but he had returned off the bench in their All-Ireland semi-final victory over Galway two weeks ago before disaster struck again.

A frustrating season took another turn for the worse last weekend when the 26-year-old picked up an ankle injury in training – he was subsequently pictured wearing a protective boot – and he has lost his battle to feature for John Kiely's squad against the Cats.

His absence is a huge blow for Kiely, but the Limerick boss must plough ahead and he has named an unchanged team. Peter Casey returned from nearly a year out with a cruciate injury against Galway, but the All-Star forward is held in reserve again.

Brian Cody has also resisted the temptation to tinker with his starting 15 as he chases a 12th All-Ireland crown as manager with Walter Walsh waiting in the wings having impressed off the bench against Clare last time out.

Former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan is another who Cody can call upon if needed while veteran Conor Fogarty returns to the match-day squad having missed their All-Ireland semi-final victory over the Banner with a thumb injury.

Hawk-Eye will be in operation for hurling's biggest day with the GAA confirming its use following comprehensive testing and a full review of the score detection technology since last weekend's debacle.

Chaos ensued in last Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final when a '45 from Galway attacker Shane Walsh was adjudged to have gone wide despite TV replays quickly confirming that the ball had clearly gone between the posts.

The system was stood down for the other All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Dublin but it will be in use again this weekend, starting with Saturday's ladies' football semi-final double header at GAA HQ.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; William O'Donoghue, Darragh O'Donovan; Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy.

Subs: Barry Hennessy, Conor Boylan, Peter Casey, Aaron Costello, Colin Coughlan, Richie English, Robbie Hanley, Barry Murphy, Cathal O'Neill, Oisin O'Reilly, David Reidy

Kilkenny: E Murphy; H Jawlor, T Walsh, P Deegan; R Reid, M Butler, M Carey, C Kenny, C Browne; A Mullen, P Walsh, B Ryan; TJ Reid, M Keoghan, E Cody.

Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, D Blanchfield, J Maher, C Fogarty, C Buckley, A Murphy, W Walsh, J Donnelly, R Hogan, R Leahy.