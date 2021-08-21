All-Ireland SHC Final: Limerick and Cork player-by-player ratings

How both Munster counties rate ahead of Sunday’s 2021 All-Ireland SHC final showdown at Croke Park.

Nicky Quaid 9

Age: 32

Club: Effin

The conductor of Limerick's puck-out strategy, the platform for so much of what they do, Quaid's reflexes are as good as ever as he illustrated when saving a Patrick Horgan penalty in their Munster meeting with Cork.

Sean Finn 9

Age:25

Club: Bruff

Without question the best corner-back in the game, heading for a fourth successive Allstar. Loves a robust one-to-one contest, deft with his clearances and covers across the line with great anticipation.

Dan Morrissey 8

Age: 28

Club: Ahane

Didn't start the first two games but has hardly put a foot wrong since. Less than a year since his switch to full-back, it's as if he has played nowhere else. So strong in the air and the tackle. A commanding presence.

Barry Nash 7

Age: 24

Club: South Liberties

Previously a forward with two All-Ireland U-21 winning teams, Nash has adapted easily to new surroundings. Like Finn, he instinctively knows when to step across and is hugely economic with his deliveries.

Diarmuid Byrnes 8

Age: 26

Club: Kilmallock

One of the best strikers of the ball in the game he's already up to 10 points for the campaign, four from play, the same rate as 2020. And all from long range. So strong under the dropping ball and destructive on opposition puck-outs.

Declan Hannon 8

Age: 28

Club: Adare

So often the conditions are created for the captain to be the spare man and work off his formidable colleagues beside him on either wing. Few defenders possess his touch and eye for a pass off either side.

Kyle Hayes 9

Age: 23

Club: Kildimo-Pallaskenry

A colossus at left half-back, Hayes' goal against Cork and especially Tipperary have been seasonal 'stand-outs.' Like Byrnes he dominates his wing with power, athleticism and so many pinpoint diagonal deliveries that Limerick work scores off.

William O'Donoghue 8

Age:27

Club: Na Piarsaigh

Continues to grow into the midfield enforcer role where he uses his power to such great effect, making tackles and turnovers in the middle third. One of the big lifters after half-time against Tipperary. Can bring subtlety to his game too though.

Darragh O'Donovan 7

Age:26

Club: Doon

For some he was 'man of the match' against Waterford. O'Donovan now enjoys permanent selection and thrives in the 'jungle' of midfield where his work-rate shines. Limerick's best option over a sideline.

Gearoid Hegarty 8

Age:27

Club: St Patrick's

Not quite at the same pitch as he was last year but still such an imposing presence for opponents, especially under puck-outs. No one breaks a tackle better as he illustrated when setting up Gillane for goal the last day.

Cian Lynch 9

Age:25

Club: Patrickswell

Back in strong contention for 'hurler of the year', the Treaty's magician continues to dictate games from centre-forward with his vision and ability to clear trouble spots with ease. Just sees things others don't.

Tom Morrissey 9

Age: 25

Club: Ahane

Has essentially picked up from where he left off last year with 0-11 (one free) in his last two games alone. Has made that shot from tight to the left wing his signature at this stage. Great awareness under puck-outs on either wing.

Aaron Gillane 8

Age:24

Club: Patrickswell

Being left off the team for the Munster final had the desired effect as Gillane's form has picked up significantly since. Provides consistent free-taking return, wins his own ball well but almost always leaves the impressions there's more in him.

Seamus Flanagan 8

Age:24

Club: Feohanagh-Castlemahon

In the form of his life right now, Flanagan's power and directness mask his striking ability off either side. Willing to make wing-to-wing runs all day to provide a target. A flaw is that he sails too close to the wind with some of his challenges.

Peter Casey 8

Age:24

Club: Na Piarsaigh

Like Flanagan in a rich vein of form. Escaped a ban for this game which will be a relief for Limerick as his 10 points to date suggest. Elusive and possesses a great touch.

Bench impact: 7

Three years ago it set them apart from all other teams but doesn't have the same ominous feel as opponents are matching them now in reserve strength. Still, plenty of experience to call on.

Cork – 124/160

Patrick Collins 7

Age: 24

Club: Ballinhassig

The heir to Anthony Nash has stepped up with aplomb. Couldn’t be blamed for the four goals conceded en route, while his last-second save from Clare’s Tony Kelly made this odyssey possible.

Niall O’Leary 7

Age: 23

Club: Castlelyons

Had his troubles on Tony Kelly (who wouldn’t?) but has held his own since, even bombing forward for a point in the last two games, while his goal-line block against Kilkenny was critical.

*

Robert Downey 8

Age: 21

Club: Glen Rovers

A high-fielding revelation since taking the jersey three games ago. Under pressure early on against Dublin and Kilkenny – but his resilience and stickability have prevailed. A likely fit for Séamus Flanagan?

Sean O’Donoghue 8

Age: 25

Club: Inniscarra

A compelling mix of corner-back hardiness and hurling. Has excelled in three of their four outings thus far, including a standout duel with Eoin Cody last day out. Expect a key role.

Tim O’Mahony 8

Age: 24

Club: Newtownshandrum

A fearsome sight when he finds open prairie – and an unlikely scoring threat, ask the Dubs. His extra-time tour de force, having lost the ball for Kilkenny’s equalising goal, spoke volumes for character.

Mark Coleman 8

Age: 23

Club: Blarney

An athlete with killer wrists. Was back to his best against Kilkenny, his ability to spy danger exemplified when he twice denied Walter Walsh a sniff at goal.

Eoin Cadogan 7

Age: 34

Club: Douglas

Staked his claim after replacing the hamstrung Ger Millerick during the semi-final; he’s almost 35 but you wouldn’t have guessed it. Dogged and durable, he’s aiming to join the SFC/SHC All-Ireland club.

Darragh Fitzgibbon 8

Age: 24

Club: Charleville

Form has been hit-and-miss (cue early exit against Kilkenny) but no doubting the permanency of his class. One of many Corkonians whose pace could hurt Limerick – if he can find open prairies.

Luke Meade 7

Age: 24

Club: Newcestown

The less heralded but more consistent (this summer) of Cork’s midfield. Mixes an impressive work ethic with solid distribution. Faces a massive test against Limerick’s middle-third behemoths.

Conor Cahaland 7

Age: 23

Club: St Finbarr’s

Don’t be misled by his blank return against the Cats; instead focus on his energetic pursuit of puckouts and breaking ball. Then again, he is the son of Niall: different code, same DNA.

Seamus Harnedy 8

Age: 31

Club St Ita’s

Rejuvenated in recent weeks. His best was against Dublin, but influential against Clare and finished strongly against Kilkenny. A voracious ball-winner capable of inspirational points when his eye is in.

Robbie O’Flynn 8

Age: 23

Club: Erin’s Own

Blessed with that very Cork quality of penetrating pace, oodles of it. Well able to take his own score – and create them too, as shown by his two goal assists against Dublin.

Jack O’Connor 8

Age: 22

Club: Sarsfields

If you thought O’Flynn was fast, this guy is super-sonic. Electrifying all summer, he initially laboured against Kilkenny – but finished in a 1-3 blur. Has one thing on his mind when the chance arises: goal.

Shane Kingston 8

Age: 23

Club: Douglas

His goal in each of Cork’s first three games masked a fitful contribution. Dropped by his father, responded with a Man of the Match 0-7 off the bench v Kilkenny … and now duly rewarded.

Patrick Horgan 9

Age: 33

Club: Glen Rovers

Veteran status belies his priceless worth: Cork’s most important player. His early-summer struggle against Limerick has been eclipsed by three towering returns – from play and placed balls.

Bench Impact 8

The pretenders appear to have more match-winners, partly because they’ve been needed more often. Solid replacements in every line, with Alan Cadogan, Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly providing a cutting-edge Plan B.