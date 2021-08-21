| 15.9°C Dublin

All-Ireland SHC Final: Limerick and Cork player-by-player ratings

History awaits the players of Limerick and Cork at Croke Park this Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

History awaits the players of Limerick and Cork at Croke Park this Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

Colm Keys and Frank Roche

How both Munster counties rate ahead of Sunday’s 2021 All-Ireland SHC final showdown at Croke Park. 

Limerick – 130/160

Nicky Quaid 9

Age: 32

