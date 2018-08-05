Sport Hurling

Sunday 5 August 2018

All Ireland hurling semi-final LIVE: Galway and Clare battle it out once again

Joe Canning of Galway arrives ahead of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final replay between Galway and Clare at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co Tipperary. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Clare supporters Eileen Callinan, from Tulla, left, and and Mary O'Connell from Kilkee in Thurles

Sam Roberts

If it's anything like last week, we are in for one hell of a battle in Thurles today as Galway and Clare face off in the All Ireland semi-final replay. Throw in is at 2pm.

 

Online Editors

