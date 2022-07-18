All-Ireland hurling final: Glory for Limerick in sizzling clash of titans against Kilkenny

History made, it was Declan Hannon’s moment to savour it. He was just about to go down in the record books as the first man to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup four times. The most decorated hurling captain of all time. The first to steer Limerick to a three-in-a-row.

And it was the first All-Ireland hurling final to be played in July amid temperatures that would give an oven a run for its money – though in a game that was molten with the passion and courage of these two sides, that point was almost incidental.

Read More

But as the magic of this moment in history glistened and hung in the air, before reaching out to grasp it, the Limerick captain chose to share it.

Cian Lynch had been forced to watch this momentous victory from the sidelines after an ankle injury had ruled him out. But in the moment of supreme triumph, the Limerick man was propelled from the dejection of having missed out, to a position front and centre in his trademark backwards baseball cap, lifting the cup with Hannon.

It was a gesture that did not go unnoticed amongst the sea of Limerick fans. “Pure class,” said a man in the crowd streaming from Croke Park afterwards as another agreed: “What else would you expect from Hannon?”

It was 29.3C in the Phoenix Park, the meteorologists said, and it can’t have been too far behind in Croke Park.

It was a day that would rival the Carnival in Rio. A day for vuvuzelas, for mirrored sunglasses, for denim cut-offs. A day for hats, flags and ice-cream cones – everyone seemed to have one and then it turned out that some marketing strategists had been canny enough to give them out free.

Expand Close Sisters Eimear Ryan, Paula Donnelly and Emma Donnelly from Ballyneety celebrate Limerick's win over Kilkenny at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sisters Eimear Ryan, Paula Donnelly and Emma Donnelly from Ballyneety celebrate Limerick's win over Kilkenny at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The Limerick fan who had thought it would be a good idea to bring a giant fluffy green and white teddy bear looked to be bitterly regretting her decision to take along such an increasingly warm companion on such a day as this. Even on the walk up Summerhill, a good hour and a half before throw-in, a Kilkenny father was already counselling his young son for possible disappointment. “We might have to settle for anything we get,” he advised him.

To those harking back to the mellow tradition of the September All-Irelands, this strange July pilgrimage to Croker felt like a stifling march across the arid sands of the Gobi desert. There were complaints, especially among the younger contingent. It was too much for the fans in the black 1916 commemorative Kilkenny replica jerseys. Those in the white Limerick polo shirts fared better.

But while the sun beat down relentlessly on Hill 16, a blessed breeze was blowing across the Hogan Stand and those in the Cusack found relief too – though, in any case, the conditions were quickly forgotten in the novelty of being back in a Croke Park with a full house.

Covid had seen a 50pc capacity for the finals last year and it was far from the same. This was how it was supposed to be – with a sizzling sense of anticipation pulsating off the crowd as the Artane Band stood in the corner of the field, poised and motionless, awaiting the pageantry and then the roars that almost drowning out the final notes of Amhrán na BhFiann.

Pundits had predicted an epic clash, something special from the two best teams of the modern era. This felt like even more. From the first Limerick point in the opening two minutes, the stage was set for greatness.

The war cry of ‘Come on Limerick’ went up

Gearóid Hegarty was like an octopus, landing a goal after four minutes that had the Limerick fans clutching one another in ecstasy. Was this how it was going to be? It was – they just didn’t know it yet.

Not that Kilkenny made it easy. The Cats’ claws were fully extended as they fought tooth and nail, coming back time and time again, never lagging far behind, always posing a threat.

At half-time, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko was presented with a special hurl decorated in the blue and yellow of Ukraine to symbolise the friendship between our two nations.

Meanwhile, back from whatever type of ‘control, Alt, Delete’, adjustments that had to be made in the wake of the disastrous malfunction during the football semi-final between Galway and Derry, Hawkeye proved vital on at least two occasions.

On the sidelines, the fiercely tense figure of Brian Cody could be seen, pacing, ever alert, firing off directions like a scattergun. If you include replays, this was his 19th senior final but it could have been his first, so focused was he.

No manager has won more All-Irelands but what good were 11 victories when it was the 12th that was desperately required here to bring Kilkenny back from an unfamiliar famine that is now stretching on far too long?

Expand Close Daniel Ogelsby and Sophia O'Shea from Kilkenny with their friend Thade Shanahan from Limerick after the match at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Daniel Ogelsby and Sophia O'Shea from Kilkenny with their friend Thade Shanahan from Limerick after the match at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Goals from Billy Ryan and Martin Keoghan twice helped to bring them back to level pegging.

It was nailbiting and it was tense. Too tense for the Limerick fans who hissed “Jesus Christ” as another Kilkenny point went in and the screen cut to a young fan in the green and white, furiously chewing gum.

The war cry went up: “Come on, Limerick” as the scoreline stood 0-27 to 0-25 in the Munster men’s favour.

If you could have stopped still for one moment, you might have appreciated the sight of this beautiful game in fast and furious full-flow – the pinnacle of how it should be played – but who could? There was far too much at stake for that.

Battling hard as they were, though, Kilkenny could not pull far enough away from this evergreen, lithe and lively Limerick who seemed serenely immune to the pressure, immune to the searing temperatures which anyone might have expected to wreak havoc, and in the end, immune to defeat. They made it look effortless.

Everyone dutifully joined in for Limerick You’re a Lady but it was only when the Cranberries’ Dreams – now, rightfully and properly Limerick’s anthem – rang out that it began to sink in that the three-in-a-row dream really had come true.

Cody held his hands up in resignation. One dream realised equalled another dream dashed.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport afterwards, Cody described it as “a great battle”, though perhaps there was just a shade of bitterness in his words as he said: “According to most people’s predictions we weren’t at the level to even have a chance of getting to an All-Ireland final. But I think our players just deserve fantastic admiration for the way they fought it out.”

Every Kilkenny person should be proud of their performance, he added.

But the glory goes to Limerick – even as they plan for a four-in-a-row in their dreams.