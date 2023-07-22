All-Ireland hurling final fever: ‘People here believe in this team’ – Cats fans predict an end to eight-year wait for Liam MacCarthy Cup

​Belief is growing in Kilkenny that they can stop the four-in-a-row hype around Limerick

Jim Whelan pictured with a match programme from the 1945 All-Ireland Hurling Final along with other memorabilia at his own personal museum in his house in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

There’s a quiet confidence in Kilkenny that their hurling heroes are in a position to dethrone Limerick in tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

It may only be gentle whispers and sheepish grins, but the Kilkenny faithful believe this year’s side could be the team to stop Limerick’s ascent to the pantheon of greats by winning four All-Ireland titles in a row.

Only Kilkenny and Cork have managed the feat in hurling and should John Kiely’s men do so tomorrow, they will unquestionably be crowned one of the greatest teams of all time.

On the streets of Kilkenny, though, there’s a steely resolve that the Cats may be bringing Liam MacCarthy back to Nowlan Park on Monday evening to celebrate at their homecoming. Having fallen to Limerick by just two points last year, many think the gap can be bridged.

It’s been eight years since Kilkenny’s last All-Ireland victory – which is a long time between drinks for a county which has dominated the sport at times – but both hopes, and demand for tickets, are high.

“I’ve never seen anything like the ­demand for tickets,” said Jim Whelan, a native of Graiguenamanagh. If anyone would know, it’s him. The proud owner of a personal GAA memorabilia museum that would induce envy in Croke Park, Mr Whelan has hurling history in his “man cave” that stretches back almost a century.

“I have every All-Ireland final programme going back to 1945 in the hurling and 1947 in football. The war years were hard to get, understandably,” he said.

“I can never remember a demand for tickets being so strong. People are mad for them.”

Mr Whelan was with his father at his first All-Ireland final in 1974, which saw Kilkenny beat Limerick, and he quickly fell in love with the sport and its associated collectibles. He has scarcely missed a Kilkenny game since and even travelled to watch their junior footballers play Mayo when he was “one of about 10 or 20 at the match”. A brave confession in parts of Kilkenny.

“We haven’t gone away. We have gotten to finals and just came up short in them but we’re competitive and I think it will be the same on Sunday,” said Mr Whelan.

"No one seemed to give us a prayer last year but this year people are giving us a good outsider’s chance. It’s possible that the whole thing of Limerick going for the four-in-a-row and Kilkenny trying to stop them is feeding into it and really making people want to be there.”

Mr Whelan is the proud owner of every All-Star poster released for football and hurling since its inception back in 1971 and if Kilkenny are to topple Limerick it’s likely they will need their two star forwards to be on song – Eoin Cody and TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Ballyhale is a community steeped in hurling history with six representatives on the squad for tomorrow’s clash and during the week, the community decorated itself in the famous black and amber colours.

Independent.ie even understands that a Limerick man now settled in the community helped with the decorations but will not name himself to save his blushes. Thomas Kelly, a proud Ballyhale man, said that Kilkenny perhaps see a chink in the Limerick armour this year compared to last year.

“We’ve seen Limerick beaten now by Clare and they drew with Tipp, so other teams are rising to their challenge, but it is still very hard to catch them,” said Mr Kelly.

“We all came together to put up their colours and it was brilliant because people are asking for tickets. With the boys involved, and the captain then being one of our own lads, Eoin Cody, the excitement is really building this year. He has developed into some hurler, he’s just an animal.

“We have seen that Galway put it up to Limerick the last day but then faded, Kilkenny need to do it for the entire 70 minutes. Never say never, it will all come down to what happens on the day.”

The day before the All-Ireland, many of the players will convene at Cillian Buckley’s wedding. The Kilkenny star booked his wedding thinking that the All-Ireland final would be on the same weekend as last year. But it will be early to bed for the groom and several of his guests, who have a date with destiny in Croke Park just 24 hours later.

In Kilkenny city, excitement is building and hurling-mad Margaret Hannon believes that “the buzz around the place” is spurred by a belief in the team and a renewed sense of purpose under manager Derek Lyng.

Ms Hannon is attached to O’Loughlin Gaels, who have the defensive trio of Huw Lawlor, Mikey Butler and Paddy Deegan representing them, and they will need to be in top form to stop Limerick’s attack.

“Limerick are beatable – they just have to meet the right team to beat them and hopefully that’s us on Sunday,” said Ms Hannon. “People are optimistic and hopeful that we will come out the right side of it.”