All-Ireland hurling final: Defiant Kilkenny desperate to derail Limerick’s dream

Are we ready to rumble? The summit of the hurling season is in sight and the drum beat of anticipation grows louder as Croke Park prepares for an influx of Limerick and Kilkenny supporters, and the many neutrals without a stake in the fight but still fascinated to see what unfolds.

Since coming in from the cold by winning a first All-Ireland title in 45 years in 2018, Limerick teams have shaken hurling by its roots, written new chapters in the history books and sent records tumbling. To the point where Limerick followers of a more tender age haven’t known it to be any other way.

The final whistle goes and it’s the Cranberries again, green streamers teeming from the sky. Today they are on the verge of a fourth All-Ireland in a row, achieved just twice before — once by Cork, once by Kilkenny.

Victory would also be the fifth green triumph in six years, but they are facing a Kilkenny side who went down after a ferocious battle in last year’s final and for whom the departure of Brian Cody was seen as potentially problematic. In his first season as Cody’s replacement, Derek Lyng has overseen what appears a seamless transition.

Limerick’s form tailed off after beating Kilkenny emphatically in the league final, losing to Clare in the Munster round robin, their first championship loss since Kilkenny beat them in an All-Ireland semi-final in 2019. They’ve remained undefeated since, retaining their Munster title for a record-equalling fifth consecutive year. And in the All-Ireland semi-final they dismissed Galway, dominating the second half with an authority every bit as impressive as their best days.

They did so without their captain Declan Hannon and his loss today, having not made the match-day 26, is not to be made light of. In last year’s final he was magnificent and Seán Finn has also joined the ranks of the injury stricken. But Cian Lynch is fully restored, match-fit, and keen to make up for lost time.

Kilkenny, eight years waiting, and a county that won eight in ten seasons under Cody, won’t bow gently. Limerick are favourites to extend that wait, though mindful of the force of the resistance likely to meet them when John Keenan throws in the sliotar at 3.30.

Fasten your safety belts.