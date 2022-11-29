All-Ireland has given us the freedom to hurl more, says Ballygunner’s Pauric Mahony

Back in February, when Harry Ruddle rattled off that Hail Mary shot, the one that squirted improbably through the thicket of bodies and into the Ballyhale net, Ballygunner’s work on this planet appeared to be done.

All-Ireland club champions.

There is no county quite like Waterford, where stock in hurling is so high and All-Ireland medals so scarce.

What more do you want? How could anything top that? Ladies and gentleman, there will be no encore.

Yet here they are. Another Munster final. Same motivation. Same steely focus. Same death stare on the prize.

”It made things a lot easier in terms of getting on with life and maximising yourself off the hurling pitch as well,” Pauric Mahony explains about the positive effects of finally winning that elusive All-Ireland title.

“Things became a lot easier for the fact that you had achieved something so big.”

On and on they go.

Stuck in an eternal cycle of winning, recovering and preparing to win again.

You almost have to physically spin Mahony around by the shoulders to get him to reminisce. “I’m not sure about others but from my side, obviously as a Waterford person it’s not something we’re too used to,” he says.

“For years when we had a couple of county (titles) under our belt and no Munster we were saying, ‘Jeez, if we won one Munster, we’d nearly be happy’.

“If you think about the time and effort we put into the game. It’s not just nowadays turning up to training on Tuesday and Thursday with a match on Sunday.

​“There’s so much more that goes into it: the gym, trying to get the body right, the mind right. It influences a lot of what you do outside of the pitch – so, yeah. It makes it easier to come back and do it again if you can get to where we were last year.”

History endorses Mahony’s theory. All-Ireland titles tend to be won in bunches.

After prolonged famine, there is great feasting.

Ballygunner have, seemingly, been liberated by all that drama in February. Now they’re into a discovery phase of their cycle.

How long can they sustain this golden period in Waterford? How many more times they can push their season into a New Year and an All-Ireland bid?

“There are new lads coming in and you realise there’s an extra layer of belief within the group,” Mahony notes.

“Obviously it’s one of those days and we probably don’t think about it enough now but when we’re finished we’ll probably look back and say, ‘That was the happiest we ever were as a group but also as people.’

This exemplifies the modern athlete’s relationship with success.

Chase it. Obsess about it. Max out every available resource of energy and inspiration to attain it.

Then file it away for later reference.

“Maybe you could say we’re playing with a little more freedom this year,” Mahony notes. “Could be slightly less pressure on the team. We’ve never really bought into the past, or the future – we’re trying to live in the moment as much as possible

“We’ve new lads again on the panel this year that are pushing standards, driving the team on.

“They bring new energy, are so enthusiastic to do everything right off the pitch, it makes it easier for the lads who are there for years, not to get complacent.

“Or else you’ll be sitting on the line fairly quickly.”

It’s exactly a year since Ballygunner feasted on Ballyea in a Munster quarter-final. They scored 3-20 that day but more impressively again, they conceded just 2-6.

The big, fluorescent blinking asterisk on that result was the absence of Tony Kelly from the Ballyea team that day.

“Obviously,” notes Mahony, “one of the best hurlers to ever play the game wasn’t on the pitch that day either so we’re not even considering that.

“We’re just building ourselves up to bring our ‘A’ game, to try and keep control of what Ballyea are going to bring on the other side.”