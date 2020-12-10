All-Ireland final countdown: Waterford's turnover reaps reward, fundraising success and Limerick's winning margins

Déise journey shows the value of turnover

It’s only three years since Derek McGrath led Waterford to an All-Ireland SHC final appearance against Galway but there has been much change in that short period of time.

If current Déise boss Liam Cahill was to select the same team that won the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny, that would show the extent of the turnover in that time, with more than half of the starting team changed for a variety of reasons.

Stephen O’Keeffe, Kevin Moran, Jamie Barron, Jake Dillon, Kieran Bennett, Tadhg de Búrca and Austin Gleeson started in the 2017 decider as well as against the Cats a fortnight ago. Patrick Curran came off the bench on both days, while Conor Gleeson, who was suspended in 2017 but would likely have started against Galway, featured off the bench last time out.

The likes of Noel Connors, Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh, Philip Mahony and Maurice Shanahan are no longer involved, while Pauric Mahony misses out through injury.

Everyone a winner with Treaty in 2018

It feels like a lifetime ago but one of the happy by-products of Limerick’s All-Ireland final win in 2018 was a boost in the pockets of every GAA club in the country.

Two years ago, JP McManus donated €3.2m to the GAA, asking that €100,000 be distributed to each county board with that money then to be split evenly amongst its clubs. It goes down as the only All-Ireland final success that had something for everyone.

Huge response to Cats’ camogie drive

With traditional fundraising methods cut off due to Covid restrictions, Kilkenny senior camogie squad took to the internet to help raise funds ahead of their All-Ireland final clash.

“This year’s match is at 7pm on a Saturday evening so we have to factor in food for the players and accommodation,” Kilkenny camogie chairperson Sheila Norris explained.

“Those are ancillary costs. Every club and every county in the country is suffering this year. There is not a big well of funds here, so we need to look elsewhere.”

Camogie chiefs in the county set a target of €5,000 but at last check they had smashed through the €12,000 mark.

Take stat

9.8 - Limerick’s aggregate winning margin in the last five league and championship matches against Waterford with victories by 13, 8, 20, 4 and 4 points.

However, it’s worth noting that in the two games the sides have played since Cahill took charge of the Déise that they have been much more competitive with just four points between the teams in this year’s league meeting (1-21 to 1-17) and in last month’s Munster final (0-25 to 0-21) in Semple Stadium.

