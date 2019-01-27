All Ireland champions Limerick withstand late Wexford flourish as two see red in feisty affair

Limerick led by four points just past the hour mark, but Wexford, who had found it difficult to make progress with the wind in the second half, finally opened up. They scored three points to cut the deficit to one, before shooting two wides.

Limerick added two more points, but had another scare when a Conor McDonald shot hit the post.

Wexford battled on, but their chance of taking anything from the opening game of the Allianz League ended when sub Barry Murphy scored a late Limerick point.

Limerick led by 1-10 to 2-4 after a feisty first half in which both sides has a player sent off by referee, Fergal Horgan, who booked two others. Wexford full-back Liam Ryan and Limerick full-forward Seamus Flanagan were shown straight red cards in the 26th minute after a clash near the sideline.

Wexford were leading by a point at that stage but Limerick, backed by the wind, were on top from there to half-time, scoring five points to Wexford's one.

Limerick corner-forwards, Aaron Gillane (1-4, 0-2 frees) and Peter Casey (0-3) caused the Wexford defence all sorts of problems, while at the other end Cathal Dunbar, Jack O'Connor and David Dunne made good progress against the All-Ireland champions.

Dunbar scored an excellent goal after seven minutes, angling in from the right before firing past Nickie Quaid, a score that was countered with an equally fine strike by Gillane four minutes later. O'Connor scored Wexford;s second goal in the 25th minute.

Scorers: Limerick: A Gillane 1-5 (3f), D Byrnes (3f), P Casey 0-3 each, S Flanagan, C Ryan (l/b), D O'Donovan (l/b), G Hegarty, T Morrissey, B Murphy 0-1 each.

Wexford: J O'Connor 1-5 (4f, 1’65’), C Dunbar 1-0, C McDonald 0-2, P Foley (f), L Og McGovern, H Kehoe, P Morris 0-1 each.

Limerick: N Quaid; T Condon, S Finn, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; C Lynch, C Ryan; G Hegarty, T Morrissey, D Dempsey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey.

Subs: B Murphy for Dempsey (54), D O'Donovan for Ryan (56), P Ryan for Casey (65).

Wexford: M Fanning; S Donohue, L Ryan, C Firman; P Foley, M O'Hanlon, S Murphy; D O'Keeffe, K Foley; J O'Connor, A Nolan, D Dunne; C Dunbar, C McDonald, L Og McGovern.

Subs: S Reck for Firman (21), P Morris for Dunne (54), D Reck for P Foley (62), H Kehoe for Nolan (62).

Ref - F Horgan (Tipperary)

