All-Ireland champions Limerick call on former Tipp coach Cairbre Ó Cairealláin to fill strength and conditioning void

JOHN KIELY looks set to unveil renowned strength and conditioning coach Cairbre Ó Cairealláin as part of his star-studded Limerick backroom team ahead of their All-Ireland SHC hat-trick bid in 2022.

The Limerick boss was left with a gaping hole to fill after this year's All-Ireland success when Mikey Kiely left the Treaty fold to take up a role as a full-time Athletic Performance Coach with Ulster Rugby, but Ó Cairealláin is expected to be named as his replacement over the coming days.

While Ó Cairealláin will be immersed among multiple All-Ireland winners, the 34-year-old has already been part of an All-Ireland-winning set-up having played an integral part when Tipperary landed Liam MacCarthy Cup success under Liam Sheedy in 2019.

Ó Cairealláin, a native of Belfast and a former Antrim minor hurler, also brings a unique continuity to the role having already worked with many of the current senior squad during a successful spell under Anthony Daly with Limerick's Hurling Academy.

As well as working with Limerick's Munster rivals Tipp over the past three seasons, the University of Limerick graduate also has an extensive soccer background spending six months with the Arsenal FC Academy before moving onto the Arsenal women's side (2015-2018) where they bagged FA Cup final success in 2016.