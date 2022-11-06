All-Ireland champions Ballygunner march on to set up Munster hurling semi-final clash with Na Piarsaigh

Harry Ruddle of Ballygunner shoots to score his side's third goal as Jerome Cahill of Kilruane McDonagh's moves to tackle during the AIB Munster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship quarter-final at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ballygunner set up a mouth-watering Munster club SHC semi-final against Na Piarsaigh when comfortably disposing of Tipperary champions Kilruane MacDonaghs at Walsh Park this afternoon.

Darragh O'Sullivan's reigning Munster and All-Ireland club champions never looked in any great trouble having led by seven points at half-time and two goals from Kevin Mahony saw them power on against a brave Kilruane effort.

The sides shared the opening four points with a full-blooded Kilruane MacDonaghs side giving as good as they got in most quarters, but there was an early turning point in the fourth minute.

Willie Cleary was haring down on goal with a green flag looking certain before Philip Mahony executed a brilliant hook to deny the Tipp champions and they took full advantage at the other end.

Dessie Hutchinson fired over three points in as many minutes – Kilruane fired three wides in that same period – while Pauric Mahony sent over a free to leave things looking ominous at 0-6 to 0-2 with young gun Patrick Fitzgerald also looking lively.

Tipp star Niall O'Meara helped to settle Kilruane with a brilliant score when surging forward from centre-back but they had goalkeeper Páidí Williams to thank as he denied Kevin Mahony from close range in the 19th minute.

The Gunners stretched into a six-point lead through Pauric Mahony but the visitors had the gap back to four before being hit with a sucker punch right on the half-time whistle as Fitzgerald slammed to the net, 1-11 to 0-7.

When Kevin Mahony fired 1-1 within three minutes of the resumption, it looked like game over as Ballygunner quickly raced into an 11-point lead but Kilruane kept fighting and hit three in a row.

They lost O'Meara, their best player to that point, to injury and Harry Ruddle (their All-Ireland final goal-scoring hero) landed Ballygunner's third goal after being exquisitely played through by Hutchinson, 3-14 to 0-12.

Kevin Mahony fired their fourth in the 53rd minute and it was all she wrote as the Waterford kingpins march on to a last four clash with the Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh in a fortnight's time.

SCORERS – Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-6 (3f), P Fitzgerald 1-4, D Hutchinson 0-3, K Mahony 2-2, H Ruddle 1-0, B O'Keeffe 0-2, P Hogan 0-1, J Foley 0-1. Kilruane MacDonaghs: W Cleary 0-5f, C Darcy 0-3, N O'Meara 0-1, E Hogan 0-1, J Cahill 0-2, S McAdams 0-1, K O'Kelly 0-1.

BALLYGUNNER – S O'Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; S O'Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; M Mahony, Pauric Mahony, P Hogan; P Fitzgerald, K Mahony, D Hutchinson.

Subs: B O'Keeffe for M Mahony inj (33), H Ruddle for Hogan (43), J Foley for Fitzgerald (48), T Gallagher for Power (50), T O'Sullivan for K Mahony (53).

KILRUANE MACDONAGHS – P Williams; J Cleary, J Peters, A Morgan; E Hogan, N O'Meara, K Cahill; C Austin, M O'Neill; W Cleary, C Darcy, S McAdams; T Cleary, J Cahill, K O'Kelly.

Subs: S Hennessy for Morgan (blood sub 14), C Williams for O'Meara inj (42), C Cleary for Austin (45), E Carroll for W Cleary (55), R Grace for Cahill and R Austin for T Cleary (both 58).

REF – N Malone (Clare)