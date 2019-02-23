All Blacks legend Doug Howlett joins the Cork hurlers as a 'high performance lead'

Cork's hurlers have confirmed the appointment of All Black rugby legend Doug Howlett as 'high performance lead' for the coming season.

Cork's hurlers have confirmed the appointment of All Black rugby legend Doug Howlett as 'high performance lead' for the coming season.

That's not the only rugby influence for the Rebels, however, with former Munster player Jonny Holland appointed as nutritionist to John Meyler's hurlers and Ronan McCarthy's footballers. McCarthy has also added Eddie Kirwan and Gary O'Halloran as selectors.

A statement released by Cork GAA last night read: "Cork GAA is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Aoife Doyle as a temporary replacement for Barbara Hartnett who is on leave at present. We wish Barbara well on the recent birth of her son. Aoife has a background in administration and customer service, is the current Chairperson of the Newtownshandrum Camogie Club and is well versed in all GAA affairs.

"Cork Senior Football Manager Ronan McCarthy has made two additions to his selection committee. Eddie Kirwan (Nemo Rangers) and Gary O’Halloran (Ballinora) will join Sean Hayes as selectors with Ronan.

"Former Munster rugby player Jonny Holland, who has a post graduate degree in Applied Sports & Exercise Nutrition, has been appointed as nutritionist to the Cork Senior Football and Hurling teams, while Doug Howlett has officially joined the backroom staff of the Cork Senior Hurlers for the 2019 campaign.

"Howlett, who continues his role with Munster Rugby (Munster Rugby’s Head of Commercial and Marketing) will assume the position of Cork Senior Hurling High Performance Lead, bringing with him a wealth of expertise and experience of playing sport at an elite level."

Howlett is the All Blacks leading tryscorer of all time on 49 and won the Heineken Cup with Munster in 2008.

Online Editors