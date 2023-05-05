Alex Considine in from the off for Dublin while key Wexford trio are named to start in crucial clash

Dublin hurling boss Micheál Donoghue has made just one change for their vital Leinster SHC round-robin clash with Wexford in Croke Park tomorrow (5.0).

Bustling forward Alex Considine comes into the attack in place of Paul Crummey as Donoghue keeps faith with the rest of the side that ran out comprehensive winners over Westmeath last weekend.

Captain Eoghan O'Donnell is named to start at full-back but there are some concerns about the fitness of the Whitehall Colmcille defender after he was replaced late on against the Lake men.

Wexford manager Darragh Egan also has injury concerns over the star trio of Lee Chin, Liam Ryan and Damien Reck but all three are named in his starting line-up for a game that could go a long way in deciding who qualifies for the All-Ireland SHC series.

Chin is carrying a shoulder injury which saw him miss the Galway game two weeks ago, Ryan limped off before half-time against Antrim last weekend while Reck has played no part in either of their championship outings to date.

DUBLIN (SH v Wexford) - S Brennan; P Doyle, E O'Donnell, P Smyth; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O'Leary; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland; R Hayes, C O'Sullivan, A Considine.

WEXFORD - J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; M O'Hanlon, D Reck, S Donohoe; D O'Keeffe, C Hearne; O Foley, J O'Connor, L Óg McGovern; R O'Connor, L Chin, C Dunbar.