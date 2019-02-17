Aidan Nolan hits injury-time winner as Wexford secure thrilling victory over Tipperary

An injury time Aidan Nolan point gave Wexford the win after a thrilling second half in Innovate Wexford Park.

The ball had been in play for almost three injury minutes before Lee Chin picked out Nolan, who clipped over to hand the home side a morale boosting win.

It was a heartbreaking finish for Tipperary who played the majority of the game with 14 men after the dismissal of Noel McGrath on two yellow cards in the first half.

Playing against the breeze and a man down, the visitors led by eight points early in the second half. However, Davy Fitzgerald's men set about reeling the Munster men in with Seamus Casey's goal kick starting their comeback.

Tipperary, playing with the aid of a stiff breeze, got off to the dream start with a goal after 46 seconds. Niall O'Meara blew past Damien Reck and fed Seamus Callanan. The Tipperary captain didn't get much of a connection on the ball but it was enough to take it past Eanna Martin in the Wexford goal.

Diarmuid O'Keefe hit back with a fine point and might have grabbed a goal of their own after two minutes. However Paul Maher made a good stop from Aidan Nolan.

McGrath then picked up his two yellows inside seven minutes but Tipp responded well to that set back and through Callanan frees, scored three of the final four points of the half to take a 1-7 to 0-6 lead in at the break after a turgid opening half.

Wexford called for Lee Chin at the break but Tipp started the brightest to open up an eight point lead. However, encouraged by Casey's goal Wexford stormed back and won it through Nolan at the death.

SCORERS - Wexford: I Byrne 0-6 (6f), S Casey 1-1, D O’Keeffe 0-3, P Foley, K Foley, A Nolan, R O’Connor, C Dunbar (sl) 0-1 each.

Tipperary: S Callanan 1-7 (6f), J Forde (1f), N O’Meara 0-2 each, R Maher, J Morris, R Byrne 0-1 each.

Wexford: E Martin; D Reck, B Byrne, S Reck; P Foley, M O’Hanlon, S Murphy; D O’Keeffe, K Foley; A Nolan, S Casey, I Byrne; C Dunbar, C McDonald, L Og McGovern SUBS: L Chin for D Reck (HT), R O’Connor for Byrne (51), H Kehoe for Casey (62).

Tipperary: P Maher; D Maher, J Barry, Padraic Maher; S Kennedy, R Maher, B Heffernan; R Byrne, M Breen; J Forde, N McGrath, Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher; J O’Dwyer, S Callanan, N O’Meara SUBS: J Morris for O’Dwyer (51), W Connors for Heffernan (54), A Flynn for D Maher (56), J McGrath for O’Meara (58), T Fox for Byrne (67).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork)

