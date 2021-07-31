After 35 successive years of inter-county hurling, what next for Davy Fitz?

Where to now for Davy Fitzgerald? It’s the obvious question in the wake of his departure from Wexford after five years because Davy hasn’t known an adult life without the inter-county game.

Since breaking on to the Clare minor hurling squad in 1987, his involvement at the highest level has been continuous.

A quick graduation to the senior squad – where he stayed until midway through the 2007 season – followed and since then there hasn’t been a break, as his life revolved around a commitment to Waterford, Clare and then Wexford over the last 14 years. That’s 35 years in all, a habit of a lifetime that he’ll find difficult to break.

But jobs of the nature that he is seeking are and will be scarce and with windows of opportunity narrowing, it could be that his time in inter-county hurling is reaching an end. At least for now.

There has been some hypothetical scenarios being put together about Galway, in particular. If Shane O’Neill were to go and Micheál Donoghue’s reasons for his initial departure in 2019 remained unresolved, could there be a ‘quick fix’ there? He has worked with Cyril Farrell – and Joe Canning – at Limerick IT, where they shared Fitzgibbon Cup success, but it would require quite a domino effect to get all the right conditions for that to happen.

Galway have won the last four All-Ireland minor titles and the potential there is constant.

Fitzgerald is not everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ and his brand of management, however successful in the first two to three years of his tenure, does not have widespread appeal. The capacity for drama, edge and even spikiness is always there.

But there is no doubt he achieves results, as the record clearly illustrates, with a strong tactical acumen, good organisational skills and an energy as he brings players onside with him in those initial years. It has a threshold though.

Waterford won a Munster title on his watch in 2010 and haven’t won one since, Clare were All-Ireland champions in 2013 but have only gone close once since (2018 All-Ireland semi-final) while Wexford’s 2019 Leinster success was the first in 15 years and may not be repeated for some time.

These are three counties outside of hurling’s established triumvirate – Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary – who have dominated the game through the ages. In that sense, his versatility and adaptability stand out and he remains the only inter-county manager to win championships in Leinster and Munster.

Clearly, from his parting statement, Wexford was where he has been happiest, a commentary on how strong his relationship with the players and the people there was but, conversely, on the fracture with some in his native county where the level of appreciation for what he achieved is much more shallow, the inference being that they should have achieved more with the players they had.

That fracture manifested in the immediate aftermath of his last game with Wexford, a second successive qualifier defeat to Clare, when he railed against the criticism of his father Pat in his capacity as full-time secretary of Clare County Board.

The timing may have been a bit off, so soon after a championship exit for another county, but Fitzgerald will almost always let his emotions flow and the message about the hurt felt at home was strong.

He cited travel as the primary reason for his departure and no doubt the journey from Sixmilebridge to the centre of excellence in Ferns and Chadwicks Wexford Park was arduous, almost three hours each way.

But he had taken them as far as he could. He knew it and they knew it too, players and the board.

In losing to Kilkenny after extra-time and Clare after a stirring comeback – Wexford’s third championship exit to Clare on his watch – they recovered ground from last year, when they faltered badly as champions after apparently banking on a summer championship. With dual club activities for most of his squad, they were a spent force by November.

In Wexford, he seemed more at ease there than he had been in Waterford or Clare. The expectation to succeed may have been less. His initial appointment was a surprise, coming just days after his departure from Clare, and twice he considered pulling away due to travel. But a visit to his Sixmilebridge home from some of the Wexford squad after their loss to Clare in an All-Ireland quarter-final convinced him otherwise.

As much as the 2019 Leinster title win will be the highlight, bridging the gap with Kilkenny at senior level will also be part of the legacy of the last five years. Maybe it would have happened anyway, as Kilkenny came off their peak years, but after so many pummellings at the hands of Brian Cody-managed teams, it was welcome respite with wins in 2017 and 2019, a three-point loss in 2018 on top of the most recent reversal, which required an extra 20 minutes.

It’s been time well spent in the south-east for all involved.