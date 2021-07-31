| 13°C Dublin

After 35 successive years of inter-county hurling, what next for Davy Fitz?

Davy Fitzgerald has stepped down as Wexford hurling manager. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Where to now for Davy Fitzgerald? It’s the obvious question in the wake of his departure from Wexford after five years because Davy hasn’t known an adult life without the inter-county game.

Since breaking on to the Clare minor hurling squad in 1987, his involvement at the highest level has been continuous.

A quick graduation to the senior squad  where he stayed until midway through the 2007 season – followed and since then there hasn’t been a break, as his life revolved around a commitment to Waterford, Clare and then Wexford over the last 14 years. That’s 35 years in all, a habit of a lifetime that he’ll find difficult to break.

