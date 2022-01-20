Advice from his older brothers just the ticket to prep Mikey Mahon for the level required at Ballygunner

Long before he made his breakthrough to the Ballygunner senior team, Mikey Mahony’s hurling education was well under way. Coming up with the club and being drafted into the Waterford underage system, the young hurler has been primed for big things.

The wider family are steeped in the club. He has two uncles on the management team, another on the pitch (Shane O’Sullivan), plus other cousins in the squad – but he recognises now what he saw at home has shaped him.

With Pauric six years his senior and Philip eight years older, he had a front-row seat on what it took to play at the top level.

They’ve always led by example. The older Mahony brothers have been through the mill injury-wise. Even this campaign, Pauric has battled a knee injury that saw him miss the best part of a year. Philip broke his leg in 2020, only to snap the other one on his first game back.

Those injuries did two things: it served as a reminder as to what was required, even when you’re not part of the squad, and also pushed more responsibility onto the shoulders of Mikey and his younger brother Kevin (20).

“They would be (big influences), yeah,” Mikey said of his older brothers. “They would have shown us the right way to do things; even the simple things, such as coming home from training and eating the right foods, going to sleep at the right time. Naturally, you are going to follow that and they were always there for a bit of advice as well.

“The attention to detail they go into, in terms of their rehab. And when they weren’t taking part, in terms of the hurling, the little things they did in the group. There are a good few leaders, but they are the two that I look up to the most. The attention to detail they gave filtered through to the group and kept us going when they weren’t there on the pitch.

“Philip broke a leg in training four weeks before the championship resumed and the first game back against Abbeyside, he broke it (the other leg) two minutes into the game. Pauric’s injury, he was gone for nearly the full county campaign and the club. He came back for the quarter-final, so he missed a lot,” continued Mahony.

“But with Pauric being gone, it allowed me to take on a bit more responsibility in the forward line. Him being gone benefited me somewhat as I had to stand up a bit more. Peter Hogan and Kevin and the likes had to do the same.”

Ballygunner have left a trail of scorched earth behind them in their county and provincial campaigns to date, where they have won their eight matches by an average of more than 10 points. They had 14 to spare over Kilmallock in the Munster club final, with manager Tony Considine describing them as a “class club side” who “probably have bigger things in mind”.

They remain two steps from heaven. And this Sunday, they face Derry and Ulster champions Slaughtneil in the AIB All-Ireland club semi-final in Parnell Park.

Ballygunner are heavy favourites, but as winners of four of the last five Ulster championships, the Derry men will be no pushovers.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t really be reading into that too much. We’ve seen how strong Slaughtneil are in the video work we’ve done. We seem to be going into a lot of games with that favourite tag, so we’re kind of used to carrying that weight. I don’t think that will have any effect on the outcome on Sunday,” he said.

“We’ll probably have to be wary of a number of strong runners coming through midfield, that football style where the overlap is worked the whole way up the field. From our point of view, there will probably have to be a lot of tracking runners, something we haven’t faced in a while. But there’s a lot of teams in Waterford who play a similar enough style, so we are used to it.

“It’s somewhat uncharted water for me. There was the Ballyhale game (in 2019), but we’re almost out of our comfort zone in a way now. That should be something we enjoy and revel in on Sunday. I’m sure the Slaughtneil guys are thinking the exact same.”