Adrian Mullen not included in Kilkenny squad to face Galway in Leinster final

Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury

Adrian Mullen has been excluded from the Kilkenny squad named for duty in Sunday's Leinster hurling final but their opponents Galway have included Cathal Mannion.

Mullen suffered a suspected broken thumb in the loss to Wexford in the last group game on Sunday week last and there are fears that he may miss the remainder of the season.

Mannion missed Galway's draw with Dublin on the same afternoon but is included among the substitutes here.

Jack Grealish and Brian Concannon return to the first 15 provided by Galway. Grealish replaces TJ Brennan while Concannon comes in for Declan McLoughlin.

Michael Carey has been named to start for Kilkenny, effectively replacing Mullen as Richie Reid moves to midfield and David Blanchfield switches from wing-back to centre-back.

Meanwhile, the two-time 'hurler of the year' Cian Lynch is again not named to start for Limerick in the Munster final against Clare. As expected Limerick have named the same team that started against Cork in the last round.

Conor Cleary is named on the Clare team despite leaving their last round game against Cork prematurely with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Clare can still make up to four changes to the squad announced prior to Sunday's 1.45 throw in at the Gaelic Grounds.

Kilkenny (SH v Galway): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, D Blanchfield, D Corcoran; R Reid, P Deegan; T Phelan, J Donnelly, B Ryan; M Keoghan, TJ Reid, E Cody. Subs: A Tallis, C Delaney, C Buckley, P Walsh, C Fogarty, A Murphy, C Kenny, T Clifford, W Walsh, R Hogan, B Drennan.

Galway (SH v Kilkenny): E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion, D Burke, F Burke; J Cooney, R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Cooney, K Cooney; C Whelan, B Concannon, E Niland. Subs: D Fahy, TJ Brennan, E Lawless, A Tuohy, S Linnane, C Mannion, T Killeen, L Collins, D McLoughlin, J Flynn, D O'Shea.

Limerick (SH v Clare): N Quaid; M Casey, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; W O'Donoghue, D O'Donovan; G Hegarty, C O'Neill, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs: D McCarthy, C Boylan, R Connolly, A Costelloe, C Coughlan, A English, R English, C Lynch, G Mulcahy, O O'Reilly, D Reidy.

Clare (SH v Limerick): E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; D Fitzgerald, C Malone; P Duggan, T Kelly, A McCarthy; R Taylor, S O'Donnell, M Rodgers.