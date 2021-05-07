Adrian Mullen makes long-awaited Kilkenny comeback against Dublin

ADRIAN MULLEN will make his competitive Kilkenny comeback in Parnell Park tomorrow, almost 15 months since suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

And the 2019 Young Hurler of the Year will lead out his county against Dublin in their Allianz League Division 1 Group B opener (3.30), having been nominated to skipper the Cats this year by his club, county champions Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Mullen rose to national attention when helping Shamrocks to All-Ireland club glory in 2019 and 2020, in between an impressive breakthrough season for Kilkenny two summers ago.

However, his 2020 inter-county ambitions were dashed after he tore the ACL in his knee while playing Clare in February last year. Ballyhale duly completed a Kilkenny SHC three-in-a-row without his attacking presence, nor did he see game time as Kilkenny captured their first Leinster title since 2016 before faltering in the second half of their All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford.

Kilkenny are one of the few remaining counties whose captain is chosen by the county champions, and Mullen was nominated by Shamrocks in February. Brian Cody has now named the 21-year-old at centre-forward, with TJ Reid – his clubmate and team talisman – reverting to full-forward.

Fellow Shamrock Darragh Corcoran will make his debut at wing-back while James Bergin gets his big chance at corner-forward after helping Conahy Shamrocks to the Kilkenny JHC title.

All told, ten players who started against the Deise last November retain their places.

KILKENNY (SH v Dublin): E Murphy; C Wallace, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne; C Buckley, R Leahy; J Donnelly, A Mullen, M Keoghan; J Bergin, TJ Reid, E Cody.