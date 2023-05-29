Adrian Mullen emerges as serious doubt for Kilkenny after suffering nasty hand injury

KILKENNY star Adrian Mullen is facing a race against time to feature for the Cats again this season after suffering a serious hand injury in their Leinster SHC defeat to Wexford yesterday.

Mullen, an All-Star last season, has quickly become one of Kilkenny's most influential players but the Ballyhale Shamrocks attacker was left writhing in agony after he was forced off with a suspected thumb fracture in the 25th minute.

Early indications on Noreside suggest that the former Young Hurler of the Year, who was swiftly taken to University Hospital Waterford, could face a minimum of six weeks on the sidelines with his season now in jeopardy.

Derek Lyng's men face Henry Shefflin's Galway in the Leinster final on Sunday week and depending on that result, their next fixture would be either on June 24 (All-Ireland SHC quarter-final) or the weekend of July 8/9 (All-Ireland SHC semi-final).

The latter is a more realistic target should Mullen recover quicker than expected and Lyng now has a potential injury crisis on his hands after also losing two other starters, Mikey Butler and Martin Keoghan, against the Model men.

Butler, last year's Young Hurler of the Year, left the dressing room on crutches after limping off in the 12th minute but his injury is not expected to be as bad as first feared and the O'Loughlin Gaels dynamo looks like he could be in contention for their provincial four-in-a-row bid.

Keoghan, on the other hand, suffered a hamstring injury while scoring his side's goal in the 13th minute later and he is touch and go for the Leinster decider with Lyng set to shuffle his deck.