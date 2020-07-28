'Absolutely incredible' Keaney still has the legs for dual demands

Veteran: Conal Keaney turns 38 in September but is still going strong. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

For Conal Keaney, the first 70-odd minutes of 2020 club championship action can scarcely have filled his heart with glee.

On Sunday week last, the Ballyboden St Enda's hurlers re-emerged from over four months in cold storage to face off against their arch-rivals, Kilmacud Crokes. Hurling on a Donnycarney baize in high summer - what could go wrong? Plenty, in fact: the 2018 Dublin SHC 'A' champions were scorched by 4-18 to 0-16.

Fast-forward six days to Páirc Uí Mhurchú last Saturday evening. Now it was the turn of the 'Boden footballers, reigning champions of Dublin and Leinster, to kickstart their round-robin campaign.

And when, a few minutes after the first-half water break, Jack McCaffrey teed up Kevin Lillis for his second goal, Clontarf were six points clear and threatening further havoc every time they ran at a ragged Boden rearguard.

The public health experts warned that emerging from lockdown would be far tougher than entering it. The footballers and hurlers of Ballyboden appeared to be living proof of this conundrum.

But we shouldn't rush to definitive judgements about the 'Boden hurlers just yet: they have two more round-robin opportunities to banish that fraught opener against Crokes.

We definitely won't be dismissing their footballers on the basis of an uncharacteristically loose opening last weekend.

What happened over the last 40 minutes underlined just why they remain the team to beat in the capital. Starting with Warren Egan's early goal-of-the-season contender, they outscored Clontarf by 4-15 to 0-3. A six-point deficit transformed into an 18-point win.

True, the final scoreline - 4-20 to 2-8 - was both unkind on the losers and an unfair depiction of the entire game.

But when 'Boden were good, they were very good. Perhaps even more telling, when they were bad, their elder statesman kept them alive.

Just before that second Lillis goal, Keaney found a pocket of space far out on the right wing to kick a towering point off his trusty left boot. It was his third point from that very same wing.

Not bad for a player who turns 38 in September; even more impressive was his physical conditioning.

"He played hurling against Crokes - he's out again on Wednesday. He's in incredible shape," enthused Anthony Rainbow, 'Boden's football manager.

"Only for him we were in big trouble in the first 15 minutes. He was incredible, absolutely incredible."

Rainbow, it should be noted, knows plenty about longevity: he was a Kildare footballer for almost two decades.

So he can appreciate the effort made by Keaney to stay at the top of his game - be it big ball or small - 19 years after making his senior debut for the Dublin hurlers in May 2001.

Keaney is still very much part of Mattie Kenny's end-of-year plans. At club level, he is the one Ballyboden dual player still starting for both teams - Simon Lambert came off the bench for the footballers on Saturday, marking his brief cameo with an injury-time goal.

Dessie Farrell can expect to receive glowing reports about Colm Basquel's contribution in that second half while Michael Darragh Macauley, after his early-season injury travails, delivered a typically high-octane, ball-carrying performance.

Trauma

Macauley did receive a black card in stoppage-time - the same fate that befell him last January when 'Boden suffered All-Ireland club semi-final trauma against Down's Kilcoo.

Rainbow reckons that, in a strange way, Covid-19 has helped them get over that loss. "We finished up on the fourth of January. We were back training probably three weeks later for the league which started mid-February and we were looking at championship then in April," he explained.

"And then the whole Covid-19 thing happened. I think probably the break has done us the world of good.

"We probably needed more than three weeks off because, if you look at it, we've been going solid for the last two years really without a break.

"So those couple of months have benefited the team and they've come back a bit fresher."

Staying fresh now remains the challenge for Keaney.

Tomorrow evening, Ballyboden St Enda's hurlers will seek to resuscitate their Dublin SHC 'A' campaign against Scoil Uí Chonaill on the Clontarf Road (7.30).

No rest for a winner.

Irish Independent