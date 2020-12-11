Aaron Gillane to start as Limerick and Waterford teams named for All-Ireland final

Aaron Gillane has been named in the Limerick starting 15 to face Waterford in Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Aaron Gillane is part of the official Limerick starting 15 for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final despite doubts over his fitness.

Gillane spent a night in the Mater Hospital after Limerick’s semi-final win over Galway after feeling unwell in the immediate aftermath but was released the following morning with bruising around the rib area.

Limerick selector Donal O'Grady described his prospects last week as '50/50' though the Patrickswell man was reported to have resumed training last weekend.

John Kiely has named the same 15 players for Sunday that started Limerick’s semi-final win over Galway.

Meanwhile, Neil Montgomery has been named at centre-forward in the Waterford team for the decider.

The Abbeyside clubman comes in for Jake Dillon, who he replaced in the first half of Waterford’s All-Ireland semi-final victory over Kilkenny two weeks back.

Dillon is listed among the subs, as is Shane Fives.

The experienced corner-back suffered a quad injury in the Munster final defeat to Limerick opponents, forcing him to miss their last two games.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; D O’Donovan, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanaghan, G Mulcahy.

Waterford: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, T DeBurca, K Moran; J Barron, K Bennett; J Fagan, N Montgomery, S Bennett; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, J Prendergast.

Online Editors