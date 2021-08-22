A tale of two cities - how Cork and Limerick laid the groundwork for hurling success

Last year, for the first time since 1988, Cork had a county hurling final involving two of the city’s traditional ‘big three’. Blackrock defeated Glen Rovers and that was celebrated — though perhaps the less said of that the better — with the vigour of a breakthrough triumph. Eighteen years the Rockies endured, waiting for a 33rd success.

For years while Blackrock, Glen Rovers and St Finbarr’s fiddled, Cork burned. The county didn’t stop winning All-Irelands but there were long gaps with failed crops of nine and now 16 years. In 2015 the Glen finally re-emerged, county champions after 26 years. The Barrs are still waiting to add to their last in 1993 but the signs are good. They won the minor title last year, the first since 1997.

It’ll never again be like their golden era in the 1970s when those clubs controlled hurling in Cork, hoovering up titles and winning a remarkable seven All-Irelands between them. The teams of today are no longer dominated by those clubs but having them in robust health is regarded as a huge boost to Cork’s prospects too.

In 1977 hurling in Cork city reached its pinnacle when a crowd estimated to be at least 8,000 over the official figure of 34,000 watched the Glen beaten by the Barrs.

“People would all be on about the cockiness,” says Paudie O’Brien, the Games Development Administrator responsible for Cork city. “We don’t call that cockiness at all — it is Corkiness. It is an actual city thing. When Cork were going well we always had the Glen and somebody from the northside with that little bit of spark, a bit of character that would drag fellas up when they were down. Leaders. It wasn’t arrogance; it was just the way they were.”

O’Brien had the young Glen Rovers full-back Robert Downey giving him a dig-out lately with a bunch of kids. “I said, ‘what is the one thing that you have learned over the years?’ And he said: ‘Believe in yourself’. That is the one thing that northsiders always had — they always had that belief in themselves.”

When Cork struggled, the demise of the big three was often the reflex excuse. In 1996 shortly after Cork were hammered by Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, causing an outcry, one former All-Ireland winner said tighter transfer rules had done no favours.

In the past clubs like Blackrock and the Barrs in particular took on a generous number of recruits. John Horgan captained three All-Ireland club wins with the Rockies but his home club was Passage West, just outside the city. Even if the Glen tended to be more homegrown they still had a useful import in Christy Ring. Joe Salmon wasn’t a bad addition either.

When Paudie O’Brien went working on promoting hurling in the city those traditional clubs were part of his brief, part of a wider challenge that stretched across all territories.

“We were miles behind for a long, long time,” he says. “We always had the excuse Cork was so big, it is too big a county; nothing is too big if the structure is right. We are not there yet, we still have a lot of work to do. There are 234 clubs. The Dublin model wouldn’t work in Cork. We can’t have a GPO in every club. It just wouldn’t work. It is too big. We have GDAs, so we all have our own regions.”

The participation figures are on the rise and the county hurling teams are thriving. Having a traditional two in the decider last year is something O’Brien, a Midleton native, welcomes. “It’s great to see a Blackrock/Glen Rovers final, two of the strongholds back again. You look at Cork in an All-Ireland final the year after — it just shows how important those clubs are to Cork hurling. When those city clubs are strong, we’re strong.”

O’Brien started working in the city in 2009, before diverting to mid-Cork and returning to the city where he has been for the last four years. “We would have looked at this in 2009 when I started, you looked at the amount of kids in the schools. We did a survey in the schools to find out how many were actually playing. The surveys were frightening. In some city schools you had less than 10 per cent of the kids playing GAA or playing any sport. That’s where we started, we started in the schools.

“We got the coaches upskilled. We were focused on getting the numbers up, getting participation in the city up — those (big three) clubs have always been strong and those clubs would admit in the early noughies they took their eye off the ball as regards their juvenile teams.

“When Rebel Óg started off (in 2011, to revitalise juvenile activity), we started introducing monster blitzes for under 8s and 10s. That developed. Now every child within the city know what days they are playing hurling or football and they know the structure. To me that was the most important thing: the kids now have a plan. And parents can plan around it. They are all non-competitive.”

After five years, they did another survey and at that stage they could see the improvement in the schools, as regards participation.

“Particularly now you see the amount of kids that are playing within clubs in the city. St Vincent’s, Brian Dillons, Mayfield, each of those have over a hundred kids each at the Cúl Camps this week. Those clubs would have been struggling, they would have had 40-50 kids in total.”

Read More

Like Cork, Limerick City became a focal point of frustration and despair for years, regarded as unproductive ground for the GAA given the population. Rugby and soccer were seen to hold sway. But the current champions and dominant force over the last ten years are a city team, Na Piarsaigh, from the northern suburbs of Caherdavin. They were the first from the city to win the senior hurling championship since Claughaun in 1986.

Claughan won a tenth title 35 years ago with Eamonn Cregan full-back at 41 years of age. They are now a junior hurling club, although the football team has climbed back up to senior ranks. In ’86 they won the double but were soon spiralling into a decline. The country clubs took over, until Na Piarsaigh came good in 2011. Limerick city hurling clubs did not have the status enjoyed by their Cork counterparts. But Na Piarsaigh broke new ground when winning a first All-Ireland club title in 2016.

“Claughan were a city team,” says Eamonn Cregan. “When outsiders came into the city they gravitated towards Claughaun, because we were doing well. One of the backbones of the team were the guards, we were on a high between football and hurling. We also had a lot of young lads. They came from all over the city, places like Corbally, not so much from our own area, because our own area hadn’t been developed. You have 88 junior soccer clubs in the Limerick city area.”

Demographic changes and, as with Cork, improved transport options, influenced change. Players who would have stayed in the city now started to head back to their own clubs. Areas like Caherdavin became dense population centres, with well organised clubs benefitting. Other inner city clubs like St Patrick’s, the club of Gearóid Hegarty, and Treaty Sarsfields, also went into decline after winning senior championships in the 1950s.

Pat Culhane, a native of Ahane, is now employed as Munster Technological University Business Academy Manager, but spent 16 years as a GAA employee, more recently as National Development Officer. Before that he had six years as a hurling development officer covering Limerick city.

“I was born in 1980. Two months after I was born we lost to Galway (in the All-Ireland final) and when we lost in ’94 (to Offaly) I was 14 and I was on the Limerick Tony Forristal team and we were hammered by Kilkenny.”

He uses this as a metric for the way things were before the current hurling boom sweeping across Limerick, city and country. “That Forristal team, there were 20 on the panel. The same year they started the Five Year Plan in Limerick. John Landers was the main man behind that. Remember Limerick’s (All-Ireland

under 21) trilogy? Two of those years I would have been underage for it but only one of the under 14 panel made any of those three under 21 panels: Mark Keane. That was my first lesson.”

In his mid-20s he worked as a hurling development administrator. “Two things I noticed straight away,” he says. “There was no games programme for children of primary schools age. A profound lack of a games programme, particularly at 8-10. That was across the inner city.”

Many of the 36 primary schools in Limerick city were not playing at all. The emphasis was also misdirected.

“There was an under 10 competition every year and there was a fight between two of the parents, when I started, at a match in the Gaelic Grounds. One was a teacher; they were punching one another — at an under 10 tournament. Every game can be competitive but it was bananas what was going on, hyper-competitive.”

The 1980s began with the county contesting an All-Ireland final and winning successive Munster titles, but by 1988, when Tipperary had taken control of Munster, the picture on the ground in Limerick made for grim reading.

At a meeting near the end of the year, the public relations officer with the Primary Schools Board laid it out starkly. A survey showed that only five of the 23 post-primary schools in the city and county treated hurling as their first field game.

Twenty years later Limerick launched its blueprint for the future, Lifting the Treaty in 2008. By 2011, 57 per cent of primary school children in Limerick city were playing Gaelic games compared to just eight per cent five years earlier. When Culhane was appointed in 2005, just eight of the city’s primary schools competed in the

under 10 Cumann na mBunscol hurling games programme, and just five of the 15 clubs in the city had nursery programmes. Five years later the number of schools competing at under 10 Cumann na mBunscol level had increased from eight to 22, while the number of clubs running nursery programmes doubled from five to 10.

The culture has changed for the better and hurling now has a status like it never had in the city before.

Limerick’s success is of huge benefit to those promoting the game on the ground. Culhane speaks of working towards wider participation and catering for the large amounts who can be involved without having any prospect of winning a Celtic Cross.The challenge has been multi-faceted.

“Limerick as a county and particularly as a city has always suffered from a collective lack of self-esteem. A prime example was when the council built houses around King John’s Castle in the 1970s. They had no ‘meas’ on the symbolic power of the Shannon and all the rest of it.

“I remember talking to Ger Hegarty (father of Gearóid who played for the inner city club Old Christians) and asking him what impact, if any, did the Limerick teams of the mid-90s have? He said there was an upsurge in interest and more hurleys being sold and they would field teams where they would have struggled for a few years but it kind of died away again.”

This period of success has created a different impact, a more embedded one, a greater awakening. If the city suffered from a lack of self-esteem, there were other values which the current wave of success has tapped into. Culhane talks of Limerick traits like “humility and decency and kindness” which he says are reflected in the current county hurling team. He says those virtues “underpin everything”.

The key for Culhane was not trophies and medals but having more children playing in Limerick city than ever. “There was one guy from the inner city, the Old Christians club, he was massively into hurling. He came from a very tough background. Drugs and all kind of things. I remember bringing him into a Limerick under 14 panel, around 2007, and putting him on in a match against Offaly in the Gaelic Grounds. I remember he just jumped up into the sky and caught the ball and handed it off. I think we were hammered the same day.

“I patted him on the back, and might have said that was a brilliant catch or something, and I walked into a shop in Limerick city ten years later and there he was, he came over and he told me that story. That is success to me.”

In Cork city, Paudie O’Brien sings from the same hymn sheet as Pat Culhane once did in Limerick. “To us it is not about winning All-Irelands, it is about the games surviving and thriving in the city,” he says.

The game in the city is strong again. “You have the big three, Na Piarsaigh on the northside, then southside you have Bishopstown and Douglas, a huge area now. All of those except Bishopstown would have been in the top eight or nine clubs in the county last year. The Barrs will be very competitive within the next three years.”

After Midleton’s win in 1983 the stranglehold the city had on club hurling in Cork was broken, ending a long stretch of titles won by just the ‘big three’ famous names.

“I think I played in 15 county finals between hurling and football and you never got less than 20-25,000 at any of them,” says Denis Coughlan of the Glen, recalling that storied era. “It was also very good for Cork, each of the club teams had a minimum of five players so the step-up to

inter-county wasn’t too far.

“When Cork were successful through the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s they predominantly had teams that had five or six and in some cases seven players from one club backboning that team and I always thought that was a big factor in their success. I know I could name out Cork teams in the ‘50s that had seven Glen players. Blackrock would have had that and the Barrs.

“The entire scene has changed now completely. When I see a Cork team now I look at the clubs rather than the names of the players — you could have 15 clubs represented. Whereas before you might have three or four.”

But times change and fashions too. Other clubs have risen from lower ranks and now feed into Cork teams. In the All-Ireland semi-final win over Kilkenny, of the starting team, Glen Rovers had two players, the Barrs had one, and the county champions Blackrock none. But whereas the Blackrock of old had players from outside, this generation is all homegrown.

“It was savage and it was great at the same time,” says Coughlan of that era. “I grew up at a time when I was coming on to the Glen senior team and if you were seen speaking to somebody from the southside, never mind the Barrs or Blackrock, you were nearly excommunicated from Blackpool. That was all a healthy thing because it meant things were more competitive and the games were exciting.”

Thirteen different clubs were represented on the starting team against Kilkenny. Douglas didn’t have a starter but contributed the first three impact subs who between them scored 0-11.

When Limerick won the All-Ireland in 1973, Mick Graham of Claughaun missed out through injury, having played in the league final against Wexford. He won two senior hurling championships and four more in football. Later be helped out coaching various teams.

“Limerick is a soccer city,” he says. “They can say what they want about Limerick hurling and Munster rugby but Limerick is a garrison town and soccer is the number one sport in the inner city and we are an inner city club. We always had a few coming in from outside. There was ourselves and St Patrick’s and Treaty Sarsfields. Old Christians came along then. You didn’t have the big suburbs like Caherdavin or Monaleen.

“The county board are putting people into these places like Southill and Moyross but they might as well not because there is no interest. Old Christians would be the nearest to Southill and they have tried their best to get the young lads around there to play hurling; a waste of time.”

Hurling is now enjoying a popularity in the city it never had before, and a huge growth potential. When Munster began their Heineken Cup campaign last year shortly after Limerick regained the All-Ireland, just two of the team, Conor Murray and Keith Earls, were from Limerick. The decline of the AIL has also impacted on rugby’s welfare and wider appeal.

Hurling has made significant inroads in Castletroy College where rugby has a strong presence and Ardscoil Rís, the alma mater of Paul O’Connell, won five Harty Cups that produced some of the best Limerick hurlers of recent times. “Whether Claughaun is senior or junior for me doesn’t really matter,” says Culhane. “Whether Limerick win All-Irelands or not doesn’t really matter. It is wonderful when they do. Once the GAA club is there, close to the heart of the community.

“Is rugby in competition with hurling? I suppose it is, but not so much either. There is enough room for both. When things weren’t going well in Limerick sure everyone was blaming rugby. The biggest problem in Limerick city was our lack of self-belief.”

Safe to say that it is less of an issue now.