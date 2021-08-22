| 12.2°C Dublin

A tale of two cities - how Cork and Limerick laid the groundwork for hurling success

Treaty City discovered their self-belief while Leesiders always had own brand of ‘Corkiness’

Cork's Conor Cahalane is tackled by Limerick's Peter Casey during the Munster SHC semi-final at Semple Stadium in July. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Cork's Conor Cahalane is tackled by Limerick's Peter Casey during the Munster SHC semi-final at Semple Stadium in July. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

Last year, for the first time since 1988, Cork had a county hurling final involving two of the city’s traditional ‘big three’. Blackrock defeated Glen Rovers and that was celebrated — though perhaps the less said of that the better — with the vigour of a breakthrough triumph. Eighteen years the Rockies endured, waiting for a 33rd success.

For years while Blackrock, Glen Rovers and St Finbarr’s fiddled, Cork burned. The county didn’t stop winning All-Irelands but there were long gaps with failed crops of nine and now 16 years. In 2015 the Glen finally re-emerged, county champions after 26 years. The Barrs are still waiting to add to their last in 1993 but the signs are good. They won the minor title last year, the first since 1997.

It’ll never again be like their golden era in the 1970s when those clubs controlled hurling in Cork, hoovering up titles and winning a remarkable seven All-Irelands between them. The teams of today are no longer dominated by those clubs but having them in robust health is regarded as a huge boost to Cork’s prospects too.

