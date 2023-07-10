A slew of regrets for crestfallen Clare ... surely starting with their own tactics?

In a game of inches – literally in the case of Eoin Murphy’s remarkable injury-time save – Clare had countless reasons for regret and recrimination after yesterday’s latest visit to the Croke Park torture chamber.

They eventually lost by three points – after giving Kilkenny a five-point start in the first half when playing with a seventh defender, and then gift-wrapping a turnover goal at the height of their resurgence.

That’s eight points, straight away. And yet the Banner were still in the hunt, two minutes into injury-time, when Peter Duggan’s volley (straight out of Wimbledon Centre Court) was tipped onto his crossbar by Murphy.

All of which begged the question: is it worse to be beaten out the gate (as Clare were 12 months ago) or when you’ve lost a game that, however briefly, appeared firmly within your grasp?

Brian Lohan entered the media auditorium carrying the pained look of a man who’d prefer to be visiting his dentist but, in fairness, he fronted up on all the inevitable questions.

Starting with his decision to deploy a sweeper, with Séadna Morey a late call-up in place of corner-forward Ian Galvin.

Morey struggled in the role and was booked for his trouble. But the big picture query revolved around the wisdom of Clare attempting such a foreign tactical gambit on the biggest day, especially given the disjointed nature of their attacking efforts in a first half that finished with a dominant Kilkenny ahead by 0-15 to 0-10.

That question only grew louder when Galvin replaced Morey at half-time, his team-mates pushed up and outscored Kilkenny nine points to two in the first 19 minutes of the second half. So, why start with an extra defender?

“Last year we felt we played the game on their terms,” Lohan began, harking back to that 12-point defeat. “They had the extra defender back and we didn’t make use of the ball the way we might and left a huge amount of space.

“We didn’t want to be out of the game at half-time. I know we were just about in the game and we didn’t want to be out of it again, conceding goals early on.

“And also we didn’t want to push up on them. It’s hard enough defending their forwards, but to defend against that quality and that space, we just didn’t want to do that.

“We made a decision to go with the plus one … and we went in, 15-10 at half-time, so we were still in the game. Five points isn’t much in hurling. We changed it round, thought our players played really well in the second half.”

What followed was a lot closer to vintage Clare, not just in that third quarter but also when Shane O’Donnell donned his Superman cape for a 63rd-minute wonder strike into the same Hill 16 net that witnessed his famous All-Ireland hat-trick in 2013.

Ten years on, O’Donnell and Clare are still chasing that same elusive high.

Clearly, whether you blame the fickleness of form or his own tactics, Lohan’s biggest regret concerned their first-half efforts.

“Very disappointed in how we attacked the ball. Very disappointed in our shape, our structure,” he admitted.

“There’s nothing easy out there, but kind of made it easy as it can be for their defenders. Richie Reid was hitting ball for fun. Just too easy for them, and left our players with too difficult a job to do to defend … so yeah, disappointed with how we played in the first half, for sure, and our touch.”

​Albeit in coded language, the Banner boss also spelled out his frustration with referee Colm Lyons. One of the more contentious calls came during Clare’s third-quarter purple patch, when Lyons blew a free for a foul on Peter Duggan rather than play a few more seconds of advantage.

In the referee’s defence, his whistle went after Huw Lawlor had claimed possession … but the Kilkenny full-back immediately spilled the ball and Mark Rodgers fired to the net.

“Sure look, he had blown the whistle. But didn’t seem to get a huge amount from the referee today. Found it hard to get frees,” Lohan suggested.

Asked about the greater preponderance of yellow cards for Clare, he pointedly replied: “There’s a rule there that I can’t be critical of referees.”

Besides, Clare might still have won but for Kilkenny’s trademark defensive defiance, epitomised by Conor Fogarty’s goal-saving block on Rodgers and Murphy rewriting the definition of ‘Cat-like reflexes’ at the death.

And that’s before you mention Billy Ryan picking Rory Hayes’ pocket, allowing TJ Reid to tee up Eoin Cody for a 55th-minute goal that sucked much of the oxygen from Clare’s post-interval momentum. It all stemmed from a costly short puck-out routine – another ‘what if?’ for the crestfallen losers.

“A killer goal from our perspective,” Lohan admitted. “But look, these things happen in hurling. It’s a tough game. A tough place to play out there and tough to play against really good opponents.”