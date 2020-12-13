| 10.6°C Dublin

A record, massive winning margins and serious hunger - Why Limerick are on track for Kilkenny-like greatness

John Mullane

Limerick players, from left, Kyle Hayes, Diarmaid Byrnes, Gearóid Hegarty and Darragh O'Donovan celebrate Expand

Limerick players, from left, Kyle Hayes, Diarmaid Byrnes, Gearóid Hegarty and Darragh O'Donovan celebrate

SPORTSFILE

WHEN Brian Cody’s great Kilkenny team started to break up, I was convinced of one thing – that I’d never see their likes again.

Kilkenny had been so good for so long that it felt like they were a team of a lifetime. One that would stand head and shoulders above the rest.

But for me Limerick are forcing their way into that conversation.

