WHEN Brian Cody’s great Kilkenny team started to break up, I was convinced of one thing – that I’d never see their likes again.

Kilkenny had been so good for so long that it felt like they were a team of a lifetime. One that would stand head and shoulders above the rest.

But for me Limerick are forcing their way into that conversation.

If it sounds a little premature to compare John Kiely’s team to the team that won six of seven All-Irelands, let me explain.

Limerick are in the midst of a golden era. They have now picked up six trophies in just over two years. Two leagues, two Munster titles and now the Liam MacCarthy twice. And today they could quite easily have been playing for a three in-a-row of All-Ireland titles had they gotten a better decision on the ‘65’ that wasn’t in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Kiely’s side made another piece of history too when they went unbeaten through the season. Across pre-season, League and Championship they won all 13 of their games.

That hadn’t been done since 1961. And in most cases they had a bit to spare.

They won their three Munster League games by a total of 31 points. Their average winning margin in their five League games was five points. And across their five Championship outings, they had 37 points to spare. In Sunday's final they hit an incredible 24 points from play.

Unplayable

That’s a level of dominance that can compare with Cody’s great team.

And there’s potential for them to win plenty more over the next few years.

Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey are nearly unplayable. Between the semi-final and final they hit 0-23 between them. There’s quality in every line. And the age profile suggests they aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

They still have Mike Casey and Richie English to come back in. Young Cathal O’Neill is an exceptional talent who we’ll hear plenty of in the next couple of years. They look like a side eager to stockpile silverware. It will take a formidable team to take them out.

So for Waterford, this will sting, but there’s no shame in losing to a side like that. And credit to our lads, they went out on their shields.

Waterford needed goals to have a chance of winning and when the opportunities presented themselves, we just didn’t take them.

Jack Fagan, Stephen Bennett and Dessie Hutchinson all had opportunities but we didn’t take the right option or else found Nickie Quaid in good form.

In the midst of that too, Tadhg de Búrca was forced off.

If you were to write down the things that Waterford didn’t want to happen, missing goal chances and losing an inspirational figure like De Búrca would have been high on the list.

At half-time, there was only three points in it. Liam Cahill would have been pleased with that because Limerick’s dominance wasn’t reflected on the scoreboard. And in previous games, Waterford had been strong in the third quarter. Limerick turned that on its head and outscored Waterford 0-10 to 0-5 on the run to the water break.

And after that, Waterford were chasing the game but you’d have to be proud of how they kept going after it.

Austin Gleeson deserves special mention. He comes in for some undeserved stick at times but he kept to the task and carried the fight as much as he could.

He’s a good lad, and if there are to be good days for Waterford in the future he’ll be at the centre of them.

Still, even Austin couldn’t rescue this one. Waterford ruled the skies in the game against Kilkenny but they couldn’t get their hands on the ball. Limerick have some brilliant hurlers but they’ve a serious appetite for the gritty stuff too. Will O’Donoghue forced Kevin Moran to overcarry and he celebrated it like it was a score.

They bring a relentless physicality to everything they do.

Waterford have seen the levels they have to get to. The danger coming into this game was that, after playing in fits and starts in the Munster final and the All-Ireland semi-final, every part of the Limerick machine would work in unison. Waterford were the victims.

When the fog of defeat clears, I think Waterford will be able to put 2020 down as a year where serious progress was made.

We couldn’t win a game in the Munster championship for the last two years but here we reached an All-Ireland final. The first order of business should be to tie down Cahill and Mikey Bevans and let them continue what they’ve started.

But this is Limerick’s time. They are awesome and are primed to do more great things. Hats off to them.