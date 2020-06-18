| 17.5°C Dublin

A motorbike accident, a first half hat-trick and a 'serious slap' - how Dublin upset the odds in Thurles

The Six Days of Dalo: Day Three, 2011 All-Ireland SHC QF - Dublin 3-13 Limerick 0-18

Ryan O'Dwyer celebrates after Dublin's win over Limerick in the 2011 All-Ireland hurling quarter-final. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Expand

Frank Roche Email

WHERE to start the story of Semple Stadium, July 24, 2011?

This was a day of deliverance for Anthony Daly’s hurlers; a day weighted in historical significance; and the day a blood-soaked Ryan O’Dwyer sealed his position as Dublin’s favourite Tipp man.

Yet there’s only one place to start: two days before that All-Ireland quarter-final against Limerick, on the road to Blessington.