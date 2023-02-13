‘A lot of teams are targeting trying to get into that semi-final spot’ - Galway boss Henry Shefflin places great stock in league

Cork hit them for four goals yesterday and the games won't get any easier for Galway as Henry Shefflin's side welcome All-Ireland SHC champions Limerick to town in a fortnight's time.

The Tribesmen were at sixes and sevens in their Salthill defeat to the Rebels, 4-24 to 3-22, and Shefflin knows that the bar will have to be raised as they host John Kiely's squad in Pearse Stadium on Sunday week.

It's a difficult juggling act for the Kilkenny legend given the huge number of his squad which are also involved in Fitzgibbon Cup action but he is expecting a reaction on home soil.

"Another serious step for ourselves and we just have to assess things," Shefflin said. "It’s a difficult period and I think ourselves and Cork are feeling the pinch the most with Fitzgibbon players, so that is challenging but it’ll be over after next weekend.

"Everyone is trying to build a panel. But I’m looking for players that want to play for Galway and there were some green shoots there today, some newer players that maybe hadn’t played too much or been on the panel and they showed that they were willing to step up.

"But on the other side, some more of the experienced players probably need to up it some levels maybe with a bit more training and hurling, and that’s what we are striving to do over the next couple of weeks.

"We know that if we perform like that the next day, looking at Limerick's performance (against Clare) that we're going to be serious trouble again. We need to up it in training for the next couple of weeks."

Loughrea newcomer Martin McManus (1-3) was one of the few to thrive in maroon and white as they played nearly all of the second half with 14 men following Oisín Salmon's 37-minute dismissal.

Shefflin is still eyeing a League semi-final place, though, and he feels that the spring competition is of great value to all involved.

"Cork have four (points) but everyone else is stuck on two so I think six points will get you a long way. Obviously, and if you get a win the next day, you've four points out of the first three games and it's not too bad," he said.

"We wanted to win; we don't have very many matches at home. It would have given us four points and we would have been in a very good position so of course you do (want to win in the League).

"Obviously, there's the impact of some injuries, are you going to risk a person? No, you're not but are you going to go out and try and win it yes and I felt we'd probably more players back on the pitch and that's why you're looking at the performance levels to go up.

"That's why it's disappointing for ourselves that it's regressed a little so we'll both be going hard for it in two weeks' time and the winners will obviously be in a good position to pick up and try and be in a League semi-final and that's where people are.

"The round-robin League finishes on the 19th of March and it's a bit of a time until the 22nd of April (Leinster SHC round-robin opener at home to Wexford) so I think a lot of teams are targeting trying to get into that semi-final spot."

Cathal Mannion returned to the fray as a second-half substitute having missed the early part of the season with a hamstring injury but he hobbled out of the action late on after "it tightened up" again and he faces another short spell out.

Full-back Daithí Burke is on the comeback trail from a groin injury while the St Thomas' contingent of David Burke, Conor Cooney and Fintan Burke could see action against the Treaty.

"He’s struggling with a groin injury so he’s on his way back, he’s started running and doing a bit of training so he’s on the route back," Shefflin said of the five-time All-Star defender. "The Thomas’ lads are coming back training but most of the lads are there or thereabouts (in terms of fitness)."