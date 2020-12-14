A captain's call: The transcript of Declan Hannon's victory speech

A Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, tá an-áthas orm an Corn Liam Mhic Cárthaigh a ghlacadh arís ar son foireann Luimní.

Firstly, I want to start by thanking the 36 fantastic Limerick players who soldiered so hard this year. I don't tell you half enough lads but I'm so, so proud of each and every one of ye. The way ye conduct yourselves on and off the field. You're an absolute credit to yourselves, your families, your clubs, your schools and of course to the county. Thank you so much for the huge effort you've put in this year.

We have a fantastic backroom team. There's the bones of 20-plus people involved in it, and each one of them plays a part. Paul Kinnerk, Mikey Kiely, our selectors 'Dodge', Aonghus, Alan, hurling goalkeeping coach Timmy Houlihan; kitman Ger O'Connell; Eibhear O'Dea, Conor McCarthy, Alan Feely; our nutritionist Eoin Murray. Lads, you're super, you do a lot of work behind the scenes, and we see it all and we appreciate everything that you do.

To our medical team, particularly this year they've done a fantastic job of keeping us safe, both at training and match day. Dr James Ryan, Mark Melbourne and Marc van Drumpt and Adrian Curran, lads thank you very much. Our stats team led by Seanie O'Donnell, Kieran, Denny and Ruairi - again these boys couldn't be with us today, they're at home in Limerick watching in and feeding all the information back into Seanie so, lads, we are 100 per cent thinking of ye today.

To our sports team performance coach Caroline Currid. Caroline to you and your family, it's been a tough couple of weeks for ye. You're a fantastic person, we're so happy to have you in Limerick and our thoughts and prayers are absolutely with you and your family at this time.

I suppose there's one man there who has to put all the pieces of the jigsaw together and he's our leader and he continues to inspire us, our manager John Kiely.

To our sponsors, JP and Noreen McManus and the McManus family. I hope you're all looking in today lads. We appreciate absolutely every single thing that you do for us so thank you very much.

To our county board officials, John Cregan, Mike O'Riordan and Liam Burke, lads thank you again. Everything we ask for is given and we really, really appreciate it.

To all the players' families at home, to their partners, lads we wish ye were here. You're with us in the darkest of times and in the happiest of times. And we're absolutely thinking of ye as well. We can't wait to go home and see ye all with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Our schools, our clubs, our colleges, everything you've done for us growing up, it's ye who have played a huge part in us being here today so thanks a million.

Today's matchday officials, Fergal and all his guys thank you very much. Ye did a fantastic job.

To Waterford, I know it's a lonely place to be at the minute but, lads, we have huge, huge respect for each and every one of you. You and your management team have done phenomenal this year. You're a fantastic team, fantastic ambassadors for Waterford and no doubt we'll meet you again next year.

I'd like to pay a special mention to the Milford Hospice. We had great fun throughout the first lockdown with the 'Hit The Woah For Milford Hospice' raising much needed funds, so thank you for all the work that you do.

I want to mention the frontline staff, who have worked so tirelessly throughout this pandemic. The respect that we have for you all in going out there each day and keeping us safe is absolutely fantastic. It doesn't go unnoticed by us so thank you very, very much.

2020 has been an incredibly tough year. Businesses have been closed, people have lost their jobs, I know a lot of loved ones have passed away this year who would really, really love to be here. To those families, we think of ye every single day. Ye inspire us. We wish you were here. But no doubt they're all looking down from heaven on us today, smiling their way down.

Lastly, to our supporters, I can picture ye here on Hill 16 smiling with giddiness getting ready to celebrate. We wish you were here, we can't wait to meet ye all when it's safe to do so. But I would urge you, as John (GAA president John Horan) said, to respect the guidelines. The frontline staff have done phenomenal work keeping us all safe and hope you enjoy this evening at home with your loved ones.

LUIMNEACH ABÚ!

