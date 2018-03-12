Michael Duignan has launched a scathing attack on Galway's Adrian Tuohy for poking his hurl into the groin area of Limerick's Barry Murphy.

'A belt into the testicles like that....It's absolutely despicable' - Michael Duignan blasts Galway's Adrian Tuohy

Tuohy was yellow carded by referee Cathal McAlistair following the incident in Limerick's win over the All Ireland champions but Duignan was left stunned, insisting it should have been red.

"To me it's absolutely despicable," Duignan told Allianz League Sunday. "A belt into the testicles like that... You might give a lad a belt into the stomach but hurling people don't do that.

"Amazingly, Cathal McAllister goes over to the All-Ireland referee, Fergal Horgan, on the line and asked him if he saw it. "He obviously saw something, because he gave him the card. How can he give a yellow card? What sort of an example are we showing?

"We all played the game hard and there would be belts given, but that sort of an incident - and I had a bad injury in that area, and my young lad did as well - is not nice. It's life-changing." Former Dublin boss Anthony Daly agreed that Tuohy was lucky.

"There was an incident before half-time that wasn't clearly caught," he said. "There were a lot of helmets pulled, a bit of belting.

"Very lucky there wasn't red cards shown there today.

"There was a lot at stake but that's OTT and Adrian Tuohy is very lucky there."

Limerick secured promotion to Division 1A following the 2-18 to 1-19 win over Galway in Pearse Stadium.

