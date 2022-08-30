50 years of hurling champions: Survival mode kicks in as Rebels stop hurling from ‘coming home’

We’re heading for the top six in our ranking of the All-Ireland hurling champions for the past 50 years. The series continues all week, concluding on Saturday when we pit the top two against each other to decide the supreme Champions of Champions.

As a starting point, teams that won more than one title in a short space of time were classed as one unit, as in Kilkenny 2006-2015, who won eight of 10 All-Irelands. There were changes in the squad over that period but since they never went more than two years without an All-Ireland, it’s impossible to separate them.

In all, 22 different squads won All-Irelands over the last 50 years. We’re ranking them in reverse order. Today, we slot Cork 1984-’86-’90 and Kilkenny 1979-’82-’83 into eighth and seventh places respectively.

22. Clare 2013

21. Limerick 1973

20. Tipperary 2001

19. Wexford 1996

18. Galway 2017

17. Tipperary 2010

16. Galway 1980

15. Offaly 1994-’98

14. Tipperary 1989-’91

13. Offaly 1981-’85

12. Tipperary 2016-’19

11. Kilkenny 1992-’93

10. Clare 1995-’97

9. Galway 1987-’88

8. Cork 1984-’86-’90

7. Kilkenny 1979-’82-’83

Still to be ranked: Kilkenny 1972-’74-’75; Cork 1976-’77-’78; Cork 1999-2004-2005; Kilkenny 2000-’02-’03; Kilkenny 2006-’15; and Limerick 2018-’22

8. CORK 1984-’86-’90

Tipperary were convinced that 1984 was going to be their year. Without a Munster title since 1971 and having reached only one final in 1972-’83, their optimism wasn’t based on form or logic.

No, it was all down to a feeling that since 1984 was the GAA’s Centenary year and the All-Ireland final was fixed for Semple Stadium, the rest would follow. A case of ‘hurling’s coming home’, underpinned by nothing more substantial than wishful thinking.

Still, it didn’t matter where the motivation came from as long as it helped the cause so when Tipperary found themselves four points up on Cork with six minutes remaining in the Munster final, they really did believe that the famine was over.

According to Nicky English, Cork were panic-stricken. “I remember looking at Dermot McCurtain’s face and knowing he was a beaten man. All of the Cork players looked ashen, almost nauseous. It was as if they couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“The crowd were going bananas, we were thumping each other, our hearts laughing, our minds ticking over frantically. Counting chickens,” he wrote in his autobiography.

Cork might have looked beaten but they weren’t. John Fenton pointed a free, Tony O’Sullivan scored a goal and in a final flourish, Seánie O’Leary fired home Cork’s fourth goal.

The Rebels were Munster champions for a third successive year and Tipp’s barren run continued. Cork went on to beat Offaly easily in the final.

Having lost the 1982 and 1983 finals to Kilkenny, Cork had honed their capacity to survive, as they showed against Tipperary. It was a quality that helped them to win them further titles in 1986 and 1990.

In 1986, they went into the All-Ireland final against Galway as outsiders. Galway had beaten them in the 1985 semi-final and while the Tribesmen lost the final to Offaly, it was regarded as no more than a setback caused by a lack of experience.

So when they beat Kilkenny by 11 points in the 1986 semi-final in Thurles, all the signs were that there was something different about them. Their new formation and an exciting running game had left Kilkenny lost and bewildered.

On the same afternoon in Croke Park, Cork had to survive quite a test against unfancied Antrim. Cork scored 7-11 but conceded 1-24 in a performance that raised big questions about their defence. Most of the All-Ireland final predictions centred on the likely damage Galway’s speedy attack would inflict on the Cork backs. As it turned out, the evidence from the semi-finals proved utterly unreliable.

Put under enormous pressure by the much-maligned Cork defence, the Galway attack misfired. The tactical alignment that had bamboozled Kilkenny was easily read and counteracted by Cork, who won by four points.

Suggestions that they wouldn’t be able to cope with this brash, new force had hurt, as coach Johnny Clifford reminded the media in the dressing-room afterwards.

“We’re never down in Cork, I told you didn’t I,” he roared while being carried shoulder-high by a group of players. As in 1984, they had found the answers when the occasion demanded.

They did it for a third time in seven seasons in the 1990 All-Ireland final, this time with even greater conviction. Galway were the opposition again, seeking a third title in four seasons.

They should have been out of sight by half-time, but instead were only five points clear, despite an amazing performance by Joe Cooney, who scored 1-5 from play in the opening 35 minutes.

Still, it wasn’t looking good for Cork and it got worse in the opening 10 minutes of the second half when Galway extended the lead to seven points. Cork’s response was beyond emphatic.

They out-scored Galway by 4-5 to 1-4 over the remaining 25 minutes, completing an amazing turnaround. They won by three.

Cork coach, Fr Michael O’Brien gave his version of what lay behind the transformation.

“Only 10 of our team played well in the first half. There were five players who needed to be told a few home truths and I gave it to them straight,” he said, without revealing the identities of the underperforming quintet.

Three All-Ireland titles in seven seasons was a sizeable haul for that squad, although Cork supporters have always felt that at least one more (1985) should have been won.

The manner in which Cork lost to Galway in the semi-final in 1985 pointed to a squad who were ill-prepared physically and mentally for the challenge on a horribly wet day in Croke Park when pools of water lingered on the surface.

As defending champions, they may have been a touch complacent against a team with several championship newcomers. By the time they realised the extent of the challenge, Galway had taken control and weren’t going to relinquish it.

FACT: Ger Cunningham was chosen as Hurler of the Year in 1986, becoming the third goalkeeper to win the award. Ollie Walsh (Kilkenny) in 1967 and Noel Skehan (Kilkenny) were the previous two.

Expand Close Kilkenny’s Billy Fitzpatrick tries to get away from the chasing Cork players during the 1983 final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile / Facebook

7. KILKENNY 1979-’82-’83

Even 40 years ago, Brian Cody was telling it as he saw it. Superstitious types in Kilkenny held that the Liam MacCarthy Cup tended to avoid the county when a city club had the captaincy.

Cody, a proud James Stephens man and Kilkenny captain in 1982, was having none of it as he prepared to lead the team into the All-Ireland final against Cork.

“The city captain story has been going around for years. When James Stephens get near winning the senior championship, you immediately hear people saying ‘Oh God no, now we won’t win an All-Ireland. It’s a load of nonsense – it couldn’t be otherwise’, he told the Kilkenny People the week before the final.

He was right. On the following Sunday, he captained Kilkenny to their 22nd All-Ireland title, beating Cork by 3-18 to 1-13. Ten years earlier, he had captained Kilkenny’s minors to All-Ireland glory so if the gods had any objection to city captains it obviously didn’t apply to him.

Superstition apart, many observers believed that Kilkenny would not be able to hold a Cork forward line that had put up big scores against Tipperary (1-19), Clare (3-19) and Waterford (5-31) in the 1982 Munster championship.

A majority of players from around the country predicted a Cork win in a Kilkenny People poll before the final. Cody, as ever, took a practical approach.

“We wouldn’t be as good as the great Kilkenny teams of the past, like the ’72 team. But we have great workers. This is a team without stars – everyone is prepared to put in the work,” he said.

It showed on final day. A second quarter blitz saw them accelerate well clear of Cork, who couldn’t cope with the furious onslaught. Christy Heffernan, who had struggled against Martin O’Doherty early on, hit a golden patch, scoring two goals, which helped Kilkenny to a 10-point interval lead. By full-time, they had extended it to 11 points.

A year later, Kilkenny beat Cork again, this time by just two points to become the fifth team from the county to complete the All-Ireland double. Not bad for a team without ‘stars’, but brimming with ‘workers’.

The reality is that the stars were also workers and vice versa. Noel Skehan, who won the Hurler of the Year award in 1982 became the first man to win nine All-Ireland medals, Ger Henderson, Frank Cummins and Billy Fitzpatrick won All-Stars in both 1982 and 1983.

Beating Cork for a second time in 1983 was a much more difficult assignment for Kilkenny. Playing with a very strong wind, they led by five points at half-time and by eight points at the three-quarter stage before Cork battled back to cut the deficit to two points near the end. Kilkenny had a late scare when a shot by Kevin Hennessy whizzed just wide of the post.

“Had it covered all the way,” claimed a smiling Skehan.

The first leg of that particular All-Ireland trio had been delivered in 1979 when Kilkenny beat Galway quite comfortably (2-12 to 1-8) in the final.

It was a disappointing final, a day when Kilkenny had to do nothing special to overpower a Galway team that were miles off the blistering pace they set when ending Cork’s four-in-a-row ambitions in the semi-final. It wasn’t the first – or last – time that Galway left their best performance in the semi-final.

Having won the double in 1982-’83, Kilkenny had every reason to be confident about completing the treble in 1984 – the GAA’s Centenary year. However, as happened when they were also on a treble mission in 1976, they were beaten by Wexford, this time in the Leinster semi-final. A late goal by Tony Doran proved decisive. It was eight years before Kilkenny next won the All-Ireland.

FACT: Kilkenny got a total of 17 All-Star awards in 1982-’83. It was the highest representation for any county in a two-year period since the All-Star scheme was launched in 1971 and remained so until last year when Limerick took 12 awards, having won nine in 2020.