50 years of hurling champions: Survival mode kicks in as Rebels stop hurling from ‘coming home’

Brian Cody cancelled all the negative superstitions to lead a Kilkenny team brimming with ‘workers’ to glory on the double in the 1980s

Cork's Mark Foley in action against Galway's Gerry McInerney during the 1990 All-Ireland final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
Kilkenny&rsquo;s Billy Fitzpatrick tries to get away from the chasing Cork players during the 1983 final. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Martin Breheny

We’re heading for the top six in our ranking of the All-Ireland hurling champions for the past 50 years. The series continues all week, concluding on Saturday when we pit the top two against each other to decide the supreme Champions of Champions.

As a starting point, teams that won more than one title in a short space of time were classed as one unit, as in Kilkenny 2006-2015, who won eight of 10 All-Irelands. There were changes in the squad over that period but since they never went more than two years without an All-Ireland, it’s impossible to separate them.

