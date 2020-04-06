42km while soloing a sliotar: Mayo hurler Cathal Freeman's remarkable €55k fundraiser for frontline workers

IT started off with an innocuous tweet but just days later Mayo hurler Cathal Freeman ran a marathon in his garden while soloing a sliotar and has raised €55,000, and counting, for frontline healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

The 29-year-old UL medical student never envisaged such a scenario when he put up a post on Twitter last Tuesday stating that he would undertake the unique challenge if he received more than 2,000 retweets.



The GAA community quickly grabbed hold, however, and the rest is history with the Tooreen clubman completing the 42km marathon on Sunday evening over a small stretch of grass close to his home on the UL campus.



It took him six hours and 55 minutes to complete 1,400 laps of the 30m circuit with all funds going towards Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to aid the work of the Irish Cancer Society and the HSE amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



It left his body battered and bruised given that preparation was at a minimum but he was able to celebrate last night with "a lovely Camile and a couple of drinks" alongside his girlfriend Julie and house mates Aisling and Seán, who all played their part in a great feat.



"If I keep moving I'm not too bad, but if I sit down I won't be getting back up," Freeman said this afternoon. "I'll be popping the feet up on the couch for the rest of the day and doing sweet feck all, there won't be any study done today.



"There was no preparation done for this, I'm the first cousin of no preparation and I'd only done a kilometre or so around the track on Friday evening just to see what that was like and I was getting dizzy at that point.



"The fact that I had the sliotar to be looking at and minding, it kind of kept me sane a little bit. It hit the ground 26 times during the whole thing as well, that was the one thing that I was keeping a count of.



"My girlfriend was marking off every lap and then every 20 laps I changed direction just to give myself a bit of a target to reach and to make sure I wasn't burning up one side of my body over the other."



Freeman did a crash course on what was needed to complete a marathon with plenty of friends giving their expert advice to help him cross the finish line just before sunset yesterday with the entire run shown live on Mayo GAA TV.



"I've a friend that works for Leinster and Ireland Rugby as a nutritionist and he gave me a full PowerPoint presentation on Zoom for half an hour going through what I needed to be eating and when," he said.



"I've a physio friend who has completed a couple of top-class marathon like Boston, New York and London and he gave me a load of insight into what I need to be doing and how I needed to approach it and that all helped massively."



Having originally qualified in software development, the former Mayo footballer went back to college two years ago to study medicine and is delighted to contribute in any way during the nation's time of need.



Freeman would love to be on the frontline right now but still has two more years of studies to complete and in raising significant funds to purchase suitable PPE, he is playing his part in testing times.



"It just passed 55 thousand in the last hour, sure it's unreal. I'm sitting at the desk now where I was when the tweet went out, it's mad to think this time last week that I hadn't even thought of the idea and now look where we are," he said.



"There was no grand plan when I sent it out about what it was going to be, it just grew legs day by day and hour by hour and it turned out well. I would've loved to have been qualified already and out there trying to do my bit for the whole thing.



"I suppose the marathon came a bit out of that, trying to help in some way. Everyone is doing such a fantastic job and it's such a pity that the PPE situation is the way that it is.



"The Irish Cancer Society and the staff of the HSE are under pressure now in a range of different ways so hopefully the money that has been raised will help those people out in some small way.



"They are fighting a battle on our behalf and anything we can do to give them the best shot of doing the fantastic work that they're doing, it is completely worthwhile in my eyes.



"If everyone does their part during this time, the people on the frontline will have a much easier time and we'll all be out of this all the sooner if people stick to the government guidelines."



Freeman set up a GoFundMe page for his marathon efforts and you can donate to frontline healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 by following the link below

