39 Steps to Greatness, Part Five: 21 years of the Cody Supremacy in Kilkenny

Brian Cody celebrating Kilkenny's 2014 All-Ireland hurling triumph with Henry Shefflin. Photo: David Maher / SPORTSFILE Expand

Brian Cody celebrating Kilkenny's 2014 All-Ireland hurling triumph with Henry Shefflin. Photo: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Roy Curtis Twitter

As abiding as the passage tomb at Brú na Bóinne, the Nore waters that slice through his home place, or the ancient game he recalibrated in his likeness, Brian Cody seems to pre-date history.

The archaeological dig of Henry Shefflin’s career yields treasure and endless high achievement, precious artefacts from an era when hurling was held in a stripy stranglehold.

Together with a black-and-amber special forces team, far too distinguished and decorated to be described as a support cast, they constructed the game’s most formidable dynasty.

