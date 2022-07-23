24 years and 11 All-Irelands – Brian Cody’s Kilkenny tenure will never be surpassed

Brian Cody has never come across as someone concerned about legacy.

But if there was a good time to bring a 24-year career as Kilkenny manager to an end, days after an All-Ireland final performance that gave him as much pride in a group of players than he has ever had doesn’t seem like a bad exit door to reach for.

In each of the previous six years that ended without an All-Ireland title, something will have nagged away at him that could have been different.

A sense of completion missing with a below-par performance, a red card like Richie Hogan’s in the 2019 All-Ireland final or just a belief that there was something better around the corner.

But after giving every last ounce of themselves to bring three-in-a-row chasing Limerick to their limits last Sunday, Kilkenny met every expectation Cody would have had of them.

To give their best, to be carried out of Croke Park on their shields was the way he would have wanted it, even if a 12th All-Ireland title eluded him once more.

Having long built his own legacy as the most successful inter-county Gaelic games manager of all time, and having bypassed Meath’s Sean Boylan as the longest-serving manager who stepped down after 23 years in 2005, handing over a squad in such good shape now may be as good as it could get for Cody in the short term.

It’s been an extraordinary run since taking over from Kevin Fennelly as manager in late 1998. Despite losing his first final to Cork in 1999, he went on to build a winning culture in the county that saw them dominate the game for the next decade-and-a-half.

His consistent references to unyielding spirit and excellence and the manner in which his teams were able to adhere to those principles became coaching references points for all who followed him. Considered ruthless in his decision making with a conviction about players that was rarely wrong, he was able to regenerate his teams year after year to keep Kilkenny at the forefront of hurling.

His first All-Ireland win in 2000 was followed by a semi-final defeat to Galway in 2001 that prompted him to rethink his strategy and approach on the back of his belief that Galway had bullied Kilkenny that day. It rarely happened again as he redesigned his teams around more physical players.

The impact was quick with back-to-back All-Irelands in 2002 and ‘03 but then a defeat by Cork in 2004, halting a latest bid for three-in-a-row set him on another path of reconstruction.

He changed his backroom team, replacing Johnny Walsh, who had been with him from the start, and Noel Skehan, the county’s legendary goalkeeper, with Martin Fogarty and Michael Dempsey, who had overseen the county’s emphatic All-Ireland U-21 win that year, a team that featured such future jewels in the crown as Tommy Walsh, Michael Fennelly, James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick, Richie Power and Eoin Larkin. And that would pay a rich dividend.

By 2006, the tables were turned on Cork when Kilkenny struck back to deny them three-in-a-row and that set off an incredible spell of dominance as they reeled off four-in-a-row themselves by 2009, stopping short of five in the 2010 final against Tipperary, a day that was overshadowed by Henry Shefflin limping off after exacerbating a cruciate ligament tear sustained in their All-Ireland semi-final win over Cork.

With Tipperary winning the All-Ireland U-21 title six days later, the consensus was that the changing of the guard would last a while.

But Kilkenny hit back with another All-Ireland title win in 2011, one of their most satisfying under Cody, and completed another back-to-back a year later, beating Galway in a replay after the Tribesmen had inflicted only the second provincial loss in what was then Cody’s 14-year spell in charge.

Some of his most instinctive work as manager came between drawn games, especially All-Ireland finals, and replays. Almost inevitably he got selections right and in his six championship replays, their only loss was in the 2013 Leinster Championship to Dublin. His selection of Walter Walsh for the 2012 All-Ireland final replay reaped the biggest rewards – he hit 1-3 on his debut.

Injuries dictated that they would lose their way in 2013 but by 2014 they were back for the first of a third two-in-a-row, beating Tipperary in a replay after an epic drawn game.

He won the last of his 11 All-Ireland titles as senior manager in 2015 but he still managed to keep the team competitive, even as some of the game’s greatest players drifted away.

When they lost the 2016 All-Ireland final to Tipperary by nine points he was adamant they would come again, remarking that “there are players on our panel who haven’t been seen yet who will be top players, and quickly. You can rest assured of that.”

The only year they failed to reach at least an All-Ireland quarter-final was when they lost to Waterford in qualifiers in 2017.

In the background feint calls for him to move on never grew loud enough to resonate fully and with three successive Leinster titles with the current team, he was relatively well insulated prior to Sunday. In addition to Cody’s 11 All-Ireland titles, Kilkenny won 18 Leinster titles and 10 league titles on his watch.

As a player he won nine All-Ireland titles, four senior, two U-21, two club with James Stephens and a minor title in 1972 bringing to 20 the number of All-Ireland titles he won as player and manager.

A remarkable career, and contribution to club and county, one that will surely never be surpassed.