24 years and 11 All-Irelands – Brian Cody’s Kilkenny tenure will never be surpassed

Colm Keys

Brian Cody has stepped down as Kilkenny manager after 24 years.

Brian Cody has stepped down as Kilkenny manager after 24 years. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Brian Cody has never come across as someone concerned about legacy.

But if there was a good time to bring a 24-year career as Kilkenny manager to an end, days after an All-Ireland final performance that gave him as much pride in a group of players than he has ever had doesn’t seem like a bad exit door to reach for.

