Tipperary are seeking to successfully defend an All-Ireland title for the first time since 1965 but for Seamus Callanan, it scarcely feels like they are still champions, given the distance there is now between their 2019 triumph over Kilkenny and their opening bow in a much-delayed 2020 championship.

"It feels like it's nearly Liam's third season with us, as if this year is broken into two years," Callanan acknowledged. "It seems so long ago that we won the All-Ireland final, a lifetime ago now."

Yet the goal of a successful defence, something the county hasn't managed at their last six attempts, remains and even though there is the luxury of being able to lose to Limerick on Sunday and re-routing to qualifiers, Callanan appreciates that time won't allow for much rehabilitation from defeat, unlike last year.

"You always say if you can win your first match it gives you good momentum going into the rest of the championship. That's the sole focus."

Motivation, without a crowd, won't be a problem, not when you have waited all summer and a little longer for the opportunity to just go out and play. Nor will he consider any title win as having an asterisk over it because of the Covid interruptions and subsequent influence.

"I think any time you can get to play in a Munster semi-final, if that can't motivate you, if a championship being played off in six or seven weeks can't motivate you to really put it all in for that?

"At the end of the day your medal is going to be the same, whether it's a 2020 medal, it will mean the same, so your motivation comes from within as well and from the people around you, and wanting to do the best you can for Tipperary. So that will always be there. And if it's not there, you're in the wrong place."

Callanan has no hang-ups about 'winter hurling' or hurling under lights as the case will be for all their games if they pursue the straightest path back to glory with late-afternoon throw-ins scheduled.

Adapts

"We all love the summer hurling and the ball flying everywhere. The team that adapts best to it will probably come out on top. It is different because it will be a small bit slower and the ground is giving a little bit underneath you. Your hard work and will to win more than ever will really trump it.

"Ideally, you'd be playing it during the day," he said. "It's probably a little bit more difficult hurling under lights than it is in football. Whatever conditions come at you though, you have to have your mind, your body, everything ready for whatever.

"That is something that you would be working on leading up to the current championship. So there's nothing going to happen in the Munster semi-final that's going to be new to you."

At 32, Callanan is acutely aware that time is not on his side and that's why this championship going ahead will have special resonance.

"I'm glad the year is going ahead, but at the same time if it didn't, and once everyone was healthy and OK, that's far more important. But I'm 32 years of age now as well, so it's different for maybe a 21-year-old losing a year compared to us," he acknowledged.

The experience of some 'crowdless' club games has brought some familiarity for what's ahead but players are well accustomed to such atmospheres at training and challenge games.

"In a way, you nearly have to create your own atmosphere on the pitch, with your team-mates. It is strange, you do miss it, supporters miss it, everyone does, but these are the circumstances that we're in. If we have to go without supporters to make it safe, and supporters can still see it on television, I know it's not the same."

Still, he feels there is something bigger at play here, that as the evenings shorten their presence in empty stadia is still a positive for somebody out there.

"We're fortunate to be able to bring a bit of joy to people over the next few weeks. It won't make up for a lot of things that are going on. But hopefully, it's something that can contribute to a bit of positivity around the place."

