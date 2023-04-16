14-man Leitrim manage to secure draw against Monaghan in Lory Meagher Cup clash

Lory Meagher: Monaghan 1-18 Leitrim 3-12

Leitrim managed to get a draw. Image: Sportsfile.

A late, late show from Leitrim saw them take a share of the spoils against Monaghan at O'Neill Park Clontibret.