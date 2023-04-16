14-man Leitrim manage to secure draw against Monaghan in Lory Meagher Cup clash

A late, late show from Leitrim saw them take a share of the spoils against Monaghan at O'Neill Park Clontibret.

The visitors will feel like it was a win, while the home side will wonder how they let a seven-point lead slip going into injury time to just hang on for a draw.

Only a point separated the sides at the break, with Monaghan leading by 0-9 to 0-8, and the visitors had been reduced to 14 players with the sending off of full-forward Seán O'Riordan.

Leitrim certainly didn't let their numerical disadvantage count against them as a fine solo effort from Martin Feeney raised the first green flag of the contest and saw his side go one point to the good midway through the second half.

A 1-6 blitz from Monaghan, with the goal from Colin Merrick, had them in full control and it seemed as if they would claim the win as the game headed into injury time. A goal from Conor Beirne looked like a consolation score, but when Stephen Goldrick reduced it to a one-score game, up stepped Beirne again to kick the ball to the back of the net and claim an unlikely draw.

Scorers - Monaghan: N Arthur 0-7 (3f); N Garland, Thomas Hughes 0-3; C Merrick 1-0; Fergal Rafter (2f), Declan Hughes 0-2 each; Stephen Lambe 0-1. Leitrim: C Beirne 2-1; M Feeney 1-3; Gavin O'Hagan (5f) 0-5; Stephen Goldrick 0-2; Tadgh Brannigan 0-1.

Monaghan – D Mc Aree, J Guinan, C Flynn, C Mc Anespie, C McHugh, K Crawley, D Hughes, C Merrick, N Garland, E Walsh, C Gernon, S Lambe, F Rafter, N Arthur, T Hughes. Subs: S McNally for N Garland, C Guinan for C Gernon, A Kenny for E Walsh, P Finnegan for F Rafter.

Leitrim – Clement Cuniffe, Enda Moreton, Jerome Fitzgibbon, Paul Lenehan, Stephen Goldrick, Martin Feeney, David Mc Govern, Sean Keane, Gavin O'Hagan, Gavin O'Brien, Joe Murray, Sean Markham, Patrick Clerkin, Conor Beirne, Sean O'Riordain. Subs: T Brannigan for S Markham, K Clerkin for S Keane, M Dervan for G O'Brien.