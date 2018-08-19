13 pictures for Limerick fans to enjoy after securing All Ireland glory

Sport Hurling

The famine is over and now it's time for the celebrations. Before that, here are 13 pictures for Limerick fans to enjoy after today's All Ireland win over Galway.

19 August 2018; Shane Dowling of Limerick celebrates after the final whistle of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Shane Dowling of Limerick celebrates following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Kyle Hayes of Limerick celebrates following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Gearóid Hegarty, left, and Cian Lynch of Limerick celebrate following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Galway manager Micheál Donoghue, left, congratulates Limerick manager John Kiely following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Declan Hannon of Limerick lifts the Liam McCarthy Cup following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Seán Finn of Limerick celebrates after the final whistle following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick reacts following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Jason Flynn of Galway is consoled by Tom Condon of Limerick following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Richie English of Limerick celebrates after the final whistle of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates with Kyle Hayes following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
19 August 2018; Limerick players, from left, Mike Casey, David Dempsey, Shane Dowling and William O'Donoghue celebrate following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

