13-man Portumna relegated to Senior B after heavy defeat to Castlegar

Four-time All-Ireland champions Portumna have been relegated to Senior B in Galway after finishing with 13 men for the second game in a row when they went down by 4-21 to 1-18 to Castlegar.

Joe Canning’s red card from the loss to Sarsfields was rescinded and he got their only goal from a free but they conceded four goals for the second game in a row after Ivan Canning and captain Ronan O’Meara were sent off. Eoin Concannon got two goals for Castlegar before getting sent off but goals from Sean Neary and Jack Coyne sealed the win.

Captain Daithi Burke led from the front as Turloughmore, bidding for their first Galway title since 1985, reached the quarter-finals with a comprehensive 1-21 to 0-11 win over an Oranmore/Maree side managed by double All-Ireland winner Gerry McInerney.

St Thomas, bidding for a third title in a row, qualified for the quarter-finals when Conor Cooney shot 0-14 in a 0-22 to 1-18 win over Sarsfields.

A goal from Cathal Mannion helped Ahascragh/Fohenagh finish strongly for their second win and a place in the knockout stages when they defeated Kilnadeema/Leitrim by 2-20 to 1-19,

Liam Mellows, runners-up for the past two years having lifted the title in 2017, will face Turloughmore to decide which of them advances after Louis Mulqueen’s side bounced back from an opening defeat to relegate Clarinbridge to Senior B with a 2-16 to 0-13 win with Aonghus Callanan and Conor Hynes getting the goals.

Second-half goals from David Earls and Brian Concannon helped Killimordaly score an impressive 2-19 to 0-13 win over Beagh, while two goals from Cianan Fahy in the opening half and one from Liam Forde after the restart saw Ardrahan defeat Athenry by 3-21 to 0-18.

Aiden Helebert shot 0-14 as Gort, with former Galway manager Matt Murphy in charge, defeated neighbours Kinvara by 1-21 to 0-14, while sub Sean Callanan got an injury-time winning goal as Mullagh pipped Padraig Pearses by 1-14 to 0-15 win, while a goal from a tight angle by Ronan Murphy was decisive as Tommy Larkins scored their second win when they defeated Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry by 1-11 to 0-10.

A brace of goals from Jamie Ryan helped Craughwell defeat Ballinderreen by 2-24 to 4-11.

