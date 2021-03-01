| 2°C Dublin

Hurling Man facing into seismic shock to the system after Congress decision

Dick Clerkin

COMMENT

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Hurling Man has always come across to us big-ballers as a somewhat of an entitled species. For years he has been dismissing the notion that cynicism exists in the small-ball game.

Any attempted debates on the matter are carefully avoided and quickly reduced to the unfortunate consequence of sporting heroics. We are constantly force-fed the notion that the ‘greatest game on earth’ is beyond reproach. In that regard, the decision by Congress to introduce a trial ruling to deal with cynical play will be a seismic shock to Hurling Man’s system.

Saturday’s remote Congress was the first in which I have had any real ‘skin in the game’ so to speak. The ‘temporary sub for suspected head injury’ labelled by many as the ‘Concussion’ motion, proposed by the Medical, Scientific and Welfare Committee, of which I am chairperson, was also on the Clár for debate.

