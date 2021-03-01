Hurling Man has always come across to us big-ballers as a somewhat of an entitled species. For years he has been dismissing the notion that cynicism exists in the small-ball game.

Any attempted debates on the matter are carefully avoided and quickly reduced to the unfortunate consequence of sporting heroics. We are constantly force-fed the notion that the ‘greatest game on earth’ is beyond reproach. In that regard, the decision by Congress to introduce a trial ruling to deal with cynical play will be a seismic shock to Hurling Man’s system.

Saturday’s remote Congress was the first in which I have had any real ‘skin in the game’ so to speak. The ‘temporary sub for suspected head injury’ labelled by many as the ‘Concussion’ motion, proposed by the Medical, Scientific and Welfare Committee, of which I am chairperson, was also on the Clár for debate.

Motion 27 to be exact was the culmination of a lot of behind-the-scenes effort. I was apprehensive. Time would tell if my blatant PR campaign in the days and weeks in advance would be enough to get the motion passed. With a carefully prepared script ready at hand, I listened attentively to the delegate contributions, as one by one the motions clicked through.

Of those, Motion 20 relating to proposed new penalties for cynical play in football, and more pointedly hurling, was undoubtedly the star attraction.

For a football man, who has recently found a belated grá for hurling via my two boys’ new-found interest, I found the debate thoroughly engaging. Even as Tipperary’s John Costigan went on with a ‘reeling in the years’ type monologue, that wouldn’t be out of place in a Shakespearean play, you couldn’t but be taken in by the level of genuine passion and interest on show.

John Horan eventually had to pull the mic, but Costigan’s point was well made. Something had to be done about the rise of cynical play in hurling. End of.

Offaly’s Michael Duignan made the most impacting contributions. Reminiscing about days of yore, when the last thing a player would do was to cynically pull down an opponent, was very simple image to relate to.

Duignan’s argument, that the prevalence of cynicism in hurling could be denying us a modern-day DJ Carey or Brian Whelahan, would have surely struck a chord with the impassioned hurling delegates. The GPA’s player survey that came out against the motion stood cold and self-serving by comparison. Many voters hung in the balance. Their swing votes would prove crucial.

As the debate progressed, you got a sense that the winds were blowing slightly in favour of the motion passing.

Delegates from Limerick were in the ‘against’ corner. Accused by many of being the masters of the dark arts, their resistance was unsurprising. However, their argument wasn’t helped when their own attacking strategy was held up by Tipperary’s Willie Barrett as further evidence that cynicism is killing off goals in the game.

With only three goals compared to their 141 points in five outings last year, the tactical brains in the Limerick camp have clearly opted for a ‘take your points, as your goals will unlikely come’ approach. Damning evidence.

After close to an hour of debate, and a voting procedure more convoluted than a Fair City love plot, a slender 61 to 39 result in favour of the motion was finally announced.

For all the work that goes on behind the scenes in committees and in the run-up to Congress, it all came down to performing on the day. Those convincing contributions from Duignan, Costigan et al paved the way for what is a massive shift in the how our games will be officiated going forward.

Those that came to try and derail the momentum for change in hurling simply didn’t do enough on the day. The best defence most anti-motion voices could come up with was to defer to Special Congress.

The GPA, not for the first time, arrived late to the party with little else but a player straw poll to offer; that was always going to be dismissed as self-serving. Congress, for better or worse, must look beyond short-term self-preservation, and serve as a guardian for our games both today and tomorrow. It remains to be seen how the new rules will play out. Interpretation will be everything.

In terms of our own motion, it ended up coasting through without a single speaker against. A vote didn’t even need to be called, with my Congress debut sidelined.

‘Feck John Costigan anyway for stealing my airtime,’ I jokingly texted an associate, who was similarly tuned into proceedings. Whilst I was somewhat disappointed not to make my Congress debut as a speaker on Saturday, the result was all that mattered.

Our preparation work had been successful in the lead up. ‘Job well done’ I texted the GAA Player Welfare manager Kevin Leahy afterwards. For all those involved in delivering Saturday’s historical event, it was a job well done indeed.

Hurling Man might not agree, however.